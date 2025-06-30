Open Extended Reactions

A late June blockbuster -- no movie theater required.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins exchanged Pro Bowlers in a deal Monday that sends safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to South Florida in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

For the Steelers, the move caps off their most eventful offseason in recent memory, one that has featured multiple high-profile trades and the signing of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It represents an all-in approach on winning the franchise's first Super Bowl since the 2008 season.

Acquiring Fitzpatrick, 28, keeps this trade from looking like a reset for a Miami team that hasn't won a playoff game since the turn of the century. The Dolphins had been looking to trade Ramsey, 30, since at least April; his trade value wasn't expected to surpass the third-round pick and backup tight end they traded to acquire him from the Rams in March 2023.

But receiving Fitzpatrick -- a former All-Pro, albeit one approaching age 30 -- in return at a position of need justifies the lengthy process of finding a trade partner. Fitzpatrick has just one interception in his past two seasons, but is still a capable run defender and versatile defensive chess piece -- who doesn't turn 29 until November.

All players involved will get a shot at their former teams in Week 15, when the Dolphins and Steelers face off in Pittsburgh on "Monday Night Football."

Taking a closer look, Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor and Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques and national reporter Ben Solak break down the trade, how each player fits with his new side, and what comes next.

Fitzpatrick is returning to the franchise with which he began his career. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What prompted the Steelers to trade Fitzpatrick back to Miami?

Though Fitzpatrick was named to the Pro Bowl in four of the past five seasons, his production dropped off following a career year in 2022. He earned his third All-Pro nod that season as he collected six interceptions, including a pick-six on Joe Burrow's first pass attempt of the year. Since then, Fitzpatrick recorded just one interception and one forced fumble in 29 total games as he battled through an injury-riddled 2023 and a frustrating 2024. As the Steelers tinkered with the defense, Fitzpatrick's role somewhat shifted to playing more in the box in 2023, taking him out of position to make game-changing plays.

Though Fitzpatrick mostly kept his frustrations to himself during the 2024 season, he said earlier this offseason that many of the Steelers' defensive shortcomings during their five-game slump to end the season happened because of a "gray area" in communication. Steelers brass extolled Fitzpatrick's instincts and acumen throughout his nearly six-year stint in Pittsburgh, but his drop-off in production made it more difficult to justify a $22 million cap hit in 2025 -- especially as the Steelers continue negotiations on an extension for star pass rusher T.J. Watt. The trade, though, isn't entirely a cost-saving move, because the Steelers are expected to take on the bulk of Ramsey's $26.6 million contract, including a $1.5 million raise, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. -- Pryor

How will the Dolphins use Fitzpatrick?

When Fitzpatrick first got out of Miami two games into his sophomore season in 2019, his desire to stick to one position was largely cited as a motivating force in his trade request. He has been almost exclusively a free safety for the Steelers since, playing in the box on more than 10% of his snaps just once (2023) over the past six seasons.

This is almost certainly where the Dolphins need him, as Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer departed in free agency, and only stopgap options Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu were signed in free agency to replace them. Fitzpatrick, who will turn 29 this season, struggled with his range, reads and tackling from deep last season and it's worth wondering if he can continue to play 90% of his snaps as a roaming, deep-middle player. The Dolphins are betting that he can. -- Solak

Why didn't Ramsey fit in Miami?

On the field, he fit just fine. Ramsey was an All-Pro in his first season with the Dolphins in 2023. Although a knee injury on the second day of training camp delayed his debut until midway through that season, he intercepted three passes in his first three games with the team. Miami made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league the following offseason. But the relationship between player and team soured during a forgettable 2024 season in which the team finished 8-9. As the Dolphins looked to change the culture inside the building, Ramsey was one of the names they felt would be addition by subtraction.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Ramsey did not ask for a salary adjustment -- or a trade. But he made it clear that both sides agreed parting ways was the best course of action.

"At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade," Grier said in April. "So we went through the process and just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent that it was best to move forward and it was the best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey." -- Louis-Jacques

How will the Steelers use Ramsey

Ramsey has played the vast majority (80%) of his career snaps as an outside cornerback, and that's a position at which the Steelers could use some help but might be OK -- veteran Darius Slay Jr. was signed in free agency as a CB2 option opposite Joey Porter Jr. The slot, however, is in need of more help. When Ramsey won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, he was often playing the "star" position -- a big, safety-sized nickel corner who could defend the run. If the Steelers believe he still has the quickness to stick with shifty slot receivers, he could become an outside cornerback who shifts inside against three-receiver sets.

Of course, the departure of Fitzpatrick also leaves a hole at safety, though the Steelers already have the depth to account for the snaps between DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill. A late-career move to full-time safety might maximize Ramsey's remaining athleticism and football intelligence. -- Solak

Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

How will the Dolphins replace Jonnu Smith?

It's difficult to overstate how valuable Smith became to Miami's offense last season. Defenses consistently play the speedy Dolphins' offense with two deep safeties and zone coverages, aggressively sinking their linebackers to collapse all of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's preferred throwing windows over the middle of the field. As opponents remained overly focused on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Smith became the answer. Against two-high defenses, Smith led the team in yards per route run (2.09), and against zone coverages, he did it again (2.26). Among all receivers, Smith ranked 24th in yards per route run against zone coverage, and fifth among all tight ends.

Providing Tagovailoa easy, underneath valves with legit run-after-catch ability is critical -- it's how coach Mike McDaniel kept the sticks moving even with Tagovailoa's low depth of target in 2025. (Smith's first down rate on targets was 49.1%, 11th-best in football.) With running back De'Von Achane, the Dolphins still have one excellent pass catcher in the underneath areas, but they must find another somewhere on the roster to replace Smith's 112 vacated targets. -- Solak

Is Pittsburgh done making moves ahead of the season?

With these Steelers, you never know. For decades, Pittsburgh was a franchise built on drafting and developing its own players, but general manager Omar Khan continues to signal that he's not content with maintaining the status quo. It's already been a very un-Steelers-like offseason with the public courting and eventual signing of 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf and trading away both Fitzpatrick and wide receiver George Pickens. The Steelers also landed Slay in free agency.

Though Ramsey could have some positional flexibility, losing Fitzpatrick still creates a hole in the secondary. The Steelers added Thornhill in free agency, but they could possibly add another free safety to pair with Elliott. The team is also open to acquiring another wide receiver to be a No. 2 behind Metcalf. The team hosted free agent Gabe Davis for a visit earlier this offseason. -- Pryor

Is Miami done making moves ahead of the season?

No, not with the remaining holes on its roster.

The Dolphins' situation at cornerback is no different than it was two weeks ago -- they still need two starters on either side of the field. Grier has suggested the availability of multiple veteran free agents, and that's an increasingly likely route prior to the start of training camp. Their current cornerbacks room has plenty of youth and potential, but little starting experience.

Miami could also use a pass-catching tight end, considering the top players in that position group are primarily blockers. Former undrafted free agents Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci and Jalin Conyers have potential as pass catchers but are unproven. One name to keep an eye on is Kyle Pitts -- if the Atlanta Falcons are willing to entertain offers for him. -- Louis-Jacques