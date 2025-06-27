Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that a Jalen Ramsey trade will happen, and he identifies the Rams and Chargers as teams Ramsey would be interested in playing for. (1:39)

MIAMI GARDENS -- For the first time, the Miami Dolphins saw the team's prized pass-rush trio -- Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson -- practice together this offseason.

And the early returns were exciting.

"I feel myself smiling," fourth-year Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "I think having you know both Bradley and Jaelan back is something ... it's a different presence that I think has been understated and has been gigantic."

Even though Robinson was drafted with the 22nd pick of the 2024 draft, he never actually practiced with Phillips and Chubb at the same time. Phillips spent most of the offseason recovering from a torn Achilles before returning midway through training camp, and Chubb missed the entire season due to multiple knee injuries.

Robinson caught fire toward the end of his rookie season, recording the third-highest pressure rate in the NFL from Week 8 to Week 18. By that time, however, Phillips was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his ACL in Week 4.

Chubb nearly returned at the end of last season; his 21-day return-to-action window was opened in early December. But ultimately, he and the team felt his recovery hadn't progressed enough to displace one of the Dolphins' healthy pass rushers.

Chubb was one of their better defenders during spring practices, earning the team's orange jersey for June 11's practice.

"I'm not taking anything for granted, man," Chubb said. "Going through OTAs and being on the side during OTAs is two totally different things. When you're actually just putting in that blood, sweat and tears with the guys, that's how you bond, that's how you connect. So sitting back last year, yeah, I could try to lead from the back, but it just wasn't the same.

Bradley Chubb (2) was a full participant in the Dolphins' offseason practices. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

"Just being able to be out here, running around and physically getting up on guys, dapping them up like, 'Good job, I'm about to go do the same thing.' That just brings a different energy, a different tone and that's what I tried to do this year, this whole offseason, just let guys know that this is not promised and each and every day you've got to earn it."

Phillips hasn't been a full participant, sitting out of team drills during OTAs and minicamp, but he otherwise appeared to make a full recovery from his two season-ending injuries.

His injury history dates to college, when at one point he medically retired before returning to play for the University of Miami in 2019. But the fifth-year veteran said his experience has taught him how to approach the mental aspect of returning from injuries.

"Finding the balance of obviously being locked in on top of the recovery but also giving myself grace and a little bit of a break," Phillips said. "Obviously, I went through a lot over the last couple of years, so I felt like I needed to take a little bit of time to regather myself. It allowed me to come back with a lot more clarity and focus and just motivation.

"I feel like right now I'm in a really good place. Feeling great obviously physically, but also from a mental standpoint just ready to get after it."

Chubb and Robinson are both under contract for the next three seasons, but Phillips will play on his fifth-year option this season. The Dolphins exercised the option last offseason despite his Achilles tear, but he will be an unrestricted free agent following this season.

"I'm definitely trying to stay focused, that's all you can do," he said. "Stay present, stay focused, because obviously it is a big year. It's not like I'm going to ignore that fact, but at the same day, I can't do anything about six to seven months from now. All I can do is really take care of business on a day-to-day basis."

All three players are expected to be available for the start of the regular season, which should give Miami its best pass-rush rotation in recent memory. McDaniel said the pressure the Dolphins' trio brings to practice daily also sharpens their quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

Chubb is optimistic that he and his cohorts can bring the heat on opposing quarterbacks.

"Sitting down with Chop, seeing when he started to turn it on, I [was] just smiling from ear to ear because I know the potential we had," Chubb said. "I know when 'JP' got back, once I got back, it was going to be a lot of thinking for the offensive side to do.

"I don't want to put no number on what we're going to do yet, but I feel like if we all stay healthy, all keep our heads on straight, it could be special."