Tampa Bay Buccaneers star left tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss the start of the regular season because of a knee injury, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Wirfs likely will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, sources confirmed to ESPN. If he is placed on the PUP list, he will miss at least Tampa Bay's first four games.

Wirfs underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday, according to ESPN and multiple reports, after originally injuring his right knee last season.

A two-time All-Pro, Wirfs has worn a brace on the knee throughout the Bucs' offseason program. After experiencing multiple setbacks, he opted to have the surgery rather than continuing to play through the injury, sources told ESPN.

Wirfs' surgery was first reported Wednesday by the Tampa Bay Times.

Despite the injury, Wirfs started 16 games last season and was selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Wirfs, 26, was Tampa Bay's first-round selection in the 2020 draft and has appeared in 79 games -- all starts -- during his five-year career.