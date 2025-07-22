Open Extended Reactions

Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Buffalo Bills' camp is taking place in Pittsford, New York, and Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Running back James Cook reported on time, but will he participate amidst a contract dispute? Who are the breakout playerss to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

Camp updates for all 32 teams

Latest news from Bills camp

Tuesday, July 22

Bills veterans reported to camp Tuesday ahead of the team's first practice Wednesday. As players underwent physicals, a number of transactions were made. Tight end Dawson Knox was placed on the non-football injury list, while right tackle Spencer Brown and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning all three will miss some practice.

With those injuries in mind, tight end Matt Sokol was signed to the roster, in addition to wide receiver David White Jr., while punter Jake Camarda and wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi were released. The only punter on the roster is Brad Robbins.