          2025 Buffalo Bills training camp: Latest intel, updates

          play
          Why the Bills need another MVP season from Josh Allen (2:05)

          Andrew Hawkins and Chris Canty break down Josh Allen's numbers and emphasize his importance to the Buffalo Bills. (2:05)

          • Alaina GetzenbergJul 22, 2025, 10:47 PM
            Close
              Alaina Getzenberg covers the Buffalo Bills for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.
            Follow on X

          Training camps have kicked off around the NFL, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Buffalo Bills' camp is taking place in Pittsford, New York, and Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

          What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often with the latest updates. Running back James Cook reported on time, but will he participate amidst a contract dispute? Who are the breakout playerss to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

          Let's get into it all, and be sure to keep checking back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins on Aug. 7.

          Camp updates for all 32 teams

          Latest news from Bills camp

          Tuesday, July 22

          Bills veterans reported to camp Tuesday ahead of the team's first practice Wednesday. As players underwent physicals, a number of transactions were made. Tight end Dawson Knox was placed on the non-football injury list, while right tackle Spencer Brown and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning all three will miss some practice.

          With those injuries in mind, tight end Matt Sokol was signed to the roster, in addition to wide receiver David White Jr., while punter Jake Camarda and wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi were released. The only punter on the roster is Brad Robbins.

          • Running back James Cook did report with the team's veterans on schedule as he said he anticipated doing during minicamp. His attendance comes amidst a desire for a contract extension. Cook fully participated in the team's mandatory minicamp.