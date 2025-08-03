Louis Riddick discusses the Bills' AFC championship chances when their rivals have gotten better. (0:55)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is "week to week" with a high right ankle sprain, coach Sean McDermott said Sunday.

Shakir, 25, was MVP Josh Allen's top target last year, leading the Bills in receiving yards (821), catches (76) and targets (100). He received a four-year contract extension this offseason.

Shakir suffered the injury during Friday night's practice, leaving early with athletic trainers. The team had an off day Saturday before resuming practice at St. John Fisher University on Sunday.

The Bills' receiving corps has dealt with a plethora of injuries in the first week of training camp. Curtis Samuel and Kaden Prather still being held out of practice with hamstring injuries, while Joshua Palmer is dealing with a groin injury.

Starting safety Taylor Rapp (knee) is also a new addition to the injury report. He will miss Sunday's practice alongside fellow safety Cole Bishop (quad), who has not practiced since sitting out of much of Tuesday's session.

The Bills open their preseason slate against the New York Giants on Saturday.