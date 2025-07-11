Chris Canty explains why it's time for Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa to prove the Dolphins can have success. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS -- There was a point last season where it appeared not only were the Miami Dolphins back from an early-season slump, but so was Jaylen Waddle.

The wide receiver managed just 310 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions as the Dolphins sputtered to a 2-6 start. Miami's offense fell victim to inconsistent quarterback play (and availability) and that trickled down to the wide receivers.

But the Dolphins won four times in a five-game stretch starting in Week 10, when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy and the offense began to jell. Waddle sparked to life with 390 receiving yards in that span - a pace that over a season would have given him 1,326 yards.

Although Waddle ultimately fell short of recording his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season, Miami believes his play within a healthy offense last season leaves little to no cause for concern in 2025.

His production during the offseason program has left Dolphins staffers feeling vindicated in that belief.

"I think he's shown his teammates who he really is," coach Mike McDaniel said. "I think one thing that you can't really minimize is from a receiver's perspective, having quarterbacks that you didn't even practice with in training camp -- that's a difficult task. The way he worked on his game during the season has transferred into what we need to see from him, from every player."

Waddle finished the 2024 season with 744 yards and two touchdowns on 58 receptions, all career-lows. He signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension last offseason, which kicks in for 2026; the extension made him the 10th-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Coach Mike McDaniel firmly believes Jaylen Waddle is a player the Dolphins can count on. Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

With the help of new wide receivers coach Robert Prince, Waddle could get back to playing like one.

Waddle admitted that last season was "definitely the year that I didn't want as an individual," and he identified an area in his game that needed immediate improvement.

"After watching the film, definitely a lot of hand eye (coordination) -- I feel like I'm trying to move without the ball too much," he said. "And just the simple things, just timing, getting smoother in and out of my routes. Pretty much that."

The Dolphins hired Prince in January. When the team returned to the practice field, he challenged his receivers to learn an unconventional skill -- juggling. Waddle said it's meant to improve hand-eye coordination, before playfully boasting about learning the skill in two days.

Meetings with Prince aren't necessarily fun, but Waddle said they're certainly a challenge.

"'RP,' he's just bringing a different dynamic to the room. He's making us work on and off the field," he said. "The meeting room, you've got to be on your P's and Q's because he'll ask you something from two weeks ago. So RP has been great for us, we love him a lot. We love all the challenges that he gives us daily and weekly. RP is doing a great job."

With Tyreek Hill rehabbing a wrist injury this offseason, Waddle has operated as the team's No. 1 receiver during OTAs and minicamp. Hill can still be heard from the sidelines during team drills, but Dolphins players and coaches have credited Waddle for helping set the tone at practices.

These practices have also proven to be valuable reps for Waddle with Tagovailoa, with whom he has played dating to their days at Alabama.

"We're continuing to grow our chemistry with one another," Tagovailoa said last month. "For the past year, for the past two years, it's really been me and 'Reek kind of getting on that same page. But if me and Waddle can get together and continue to make strides throughout these last few days of minicamp, I think it's going to lead into some pretty good things preparing us for training camp."

Despite playing with four different quarterbacks last season, Waddle didn't blame inconsistencies at the position for his down year.

From McDaniel's perspective, Waddle's willingness to accept accountability for his own production is indicative of his character and an example of the culture the team is trying to build in 2025.

"I think therein proves who he is -- where he doesn't make it a thing because it wasn't," McDaniel said. "His game is growing and he is going to find ways to exceed each and every year as he knows to be the standard now. ... It's kind of like a badge of honor in that he doesn't see it that way, nor should he, and he's a secure player that is working on his craft and the returns on that, he knows with his life wisdom that the returns will be very favorable."