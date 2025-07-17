Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Texas A&M coach Mike Elko on Thursday squashed any speculation about Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart potentially seeking a return to college amid a contract dispute with the NFL team.

Yes, the defensive end has been working out in College Station with his former A&M teammates this summer. However, despite speculation, Stewart will indeed be swapping his Aggies' maroon-and-white jersey for the Bengals' orange-and-black one.

"There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year," Elko told ESPN's Shae Cornette. "But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training-wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."

Earlier this week, speculation was raised about the possibility of Stewart potentially returning to Texas A&M for his final year of NCAA eligibility -- a move that likely would have required a lawsuit against the collegiate governing body. A source close to Stewart told ESPN earlier in the week that, while it was a possibility, the most desirable outcome was to play for the Bengals this season.

Stewart, the 17th overall pick in April's draft, is the lone first-round selection who has yet to sign, and he has not participated in any of the Bengals' offseason workouts as he seeks to alter contract language that could potentially affect future guaranteed money.

"In my case, I'm 100% right," Stewart said in June. "I'm not asking for anything (the team) hasn't been done before. But in (the team's) case, y'all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games, in my opinion."

The Bengals' rookies are scheduled to report Saturday, with the first practice beginning Wednesday. Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight, the team's second-round pick, are the lone members of the Bengals' draft class that remain unsigned.