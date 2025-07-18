Open Extended Reactions

Lloyd Howell Jr. has resigned as executive director of the NFL Players Association, citing distractions his leadership has caused in recent weeks.

"Two years ago, I accepted the role of Executive Director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America's most popular sport," Howell said in a statement released late Thursday night. "Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication.

"It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately. I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season."

Howell has come under scrutiny since ESPN reported he has maintained a part-time consulting job with the Carlyle Group, one of a select group of league-approved private equity firms now seeking minority ownership in NFL franchises.

That followed the revelation that the NFLPA and the league had a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet an arbitrator's ruling about possible collusion by owners over quarterback salaries.

Earlier Thursday, ESPN reported that two player representatives who voted for Howell were not aware that he was sued in 2011 for sexual discrimination and retaliation while he was a senior executive at Booz Allen.

Howell brought his resignation to the NFLPA executive committee on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The committee is in touch with its membership, and the board is expected to meet as soon as possible to figure out its next steps that could include an interim executive director.

Howell was elected as the NFLPA's executive director in 2023, replacing DeMaurice Smith, who had served in the role since 2009.

"I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish at the NFLPA over the past two years," Howell said. "I will be rooting for the players from the sidelines as loud as ever, and I know the NFLPA will continue to ensure that players remain firmly at the center of football's future."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.