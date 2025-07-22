Mike Tannenbaum breaks down why he sees the Lions as having the most pressure to win the Super Bowl. (0:47)

Why Mike Tannenbaum is putting pressure on the Lions to win the Super Bowl (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wants to finish his playing career in Detroit but admits to being "disappointed" in how his contract negotiations have gone so far this offseason.

Anzalone, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has yet to practice but was spotted at the Meijer Performance Center roaming the sidelines on Day 3 of training camp in team-issued gear.

"I'm disappointed, I'll just say that. I'm disappointed," Anzalone said Tuesday of his contract negotiation.

Although the 30-year-old has expressed his desire to reach a new contract long ago as he enters the final year of his current three-year, $18.75 million contract that was signed in 2023, he doesn't anticipate sitting out any regular-season games due to those concerns.

However, he finds the situation strange because of his history with the Lions over the past four seasons, during which he was a key piece of the team's rebuild to relevancy.

"For sure. This is a weird situation and wasn't on my end or my agent's end," Anzalone said while speaking to reporters for the first time.

Anzalone wouldn't go into full detail about any ongoing discussions but does feel he's underpaid relative to other linebackers in the NFL. In 2024, he started in all 10 appearances, while logging the team's fourth-most tackles (63) -- seven for loss.

"I want to retire a Lion. I want that opportunity," Anzalone said "That's how I feel."

On Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he refused to believe that Anzalone not practicing is a part of a "hold-in" situation due to contractual issues. And there is a chance that Anzalone could potentially return to the practice field without a new deal, but his intentions are clear as he looks to help Detroit win a Super Bowl.

"I put so much into my time here and being a four-time captain and my teammates and the city and just living here," Anzalone said. "You could list all the reasons, but it's just important to me. I feel like I love this place, and I want that opportunity."

Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is a big fan of Anzalone, and his role on defense, and says he's supportive of "whatever he feels he needs to do is best and that's just him."