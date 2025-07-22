Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is expected to miss several weeks of training camp after injuring his leg while training this offseason, general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday.

Johnson was one of four players placed on the non-football injury list by the Bears on Saturday. Since then, quarterback Case Keenum, running back Ian Wheeler and wide receiver Jahdae Walker have been activated off the NFI.

Poles said the Bears aren't "overly concerned" about any long-term issues that could impact Johnson's return.

"We've got a lot of faith that he's going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back," Poles said.

Johnson, entering his sixth season in the NFL with the Bears, is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. The 26-year-old reached career highs in tackles (53) and tackles for loss (7) and came away with two interceptions and a forced fumble in 2024. Johnson played in all 17 games last season for the first time in his career.

The Bears signed cornerback Tre Flowers on the eve of training camp. Flowers, 30, appeared in five games last season with Jacksonville and Indianapolis.