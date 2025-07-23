Open Extended Reactions

Russell Wilson is the clearcut starting quarterback as the New York Giants begin training camp, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

"These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter," Daboll said.

The Giants signed Wilson and fellow quarterback Jameis Winston in free agency and also selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's draft.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year contract and quickly established himself as a leader and respected voice in the room during the team's offseason program.

He also put together throwing sessions with different players during the offseason in San Diego, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

He played last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting 11 games and threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 63.7% of his passes.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.