BEREA, Ohio -- There is no timetable on a return for Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, who injured a hamstring late in Saturday's practice, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

In the meantime, Joe Flacco will receive the majority of first-team reps as Cleveland's position battle enters the second week of training camp.

"I don't have a timeline," Stefanski said before the Browns' first padded practice. "With something like this, we'll see how it goes. But his mindset, my mindset, we'll just go day-to-day."

Stefanski said he knew Pickett hurt a hamstring when he left the practice field Saturday, and an MRI later confirmed the severity of the injury. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Pickett is expected to be reevaluated later this week. Pickett and Flacco split the bulk of first-team reps in the first week of training camp, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders mainly led the second- and third-team offenses.

Prior to Pickett's injury, Stefanski said he and his staff would discuss the quarterback rotation for the second week of training camp. Stefanski said all the other quarterbacks, including Gabriel and Sanders, would see an uptick in practice reps in the wake of Pickett's injury. However, whether each rookie would work with the second or third team would depend on the practice schedule.

"It's really dependent on the period, what we're trying to accomplish in that period and just moving these guys around, giving them some more exposure," the coach said.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick, is the only quarterback who did not receive first-team reps during the first week of camp.