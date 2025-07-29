Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders offensive lineman Nate Herbig informed the team he was retiring from the NFL, coach Dan Quinn said Monday. The team placed him on the reserve/retired list Tuesday morning.

Herbig played with three organizations before signing with Washington in the offseason, a move designed to bolster its interior line depth.

Herbig, 27, made the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He also played one season with the New York Jets and the previous two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- who also drafted his brother, Nick Herbig, in the fourth round in 2023.

Nate Herbig ended both the 2022 season with New York and the '24 season on injured reserve. Herbig started 30 of the 61 games he played in the NFL, including 12 in 2020 with the Eagles and 11 with Pittsburgh two years ago. He suffered a torn rotator cuff last season.