OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely rolled his ankle Tuesday and is expected to miss "a few weeks," coach John Harbaugh said.

Likely went down toward the end of practice during a one-on-one drill against safety Sanoussi Kane. He was carted off the field and then limped into the locker room.

"We'll know more [Wednesday]," Harbaugh said. "We'll get an MRI and see exactly what needs to be done. It's good it's this early in camp."

Likely, 25, is entering the final year of rookie contract and is scheduled to make $3.4 million this season. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Likely set career highs last season with 42 catches for 477 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

The Ravens have one of the deepest tight end groups in the NFL with Likely, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. All three tight ends are scheduled to be free agents after this season.

Likely has been durable in his three-year career, missing two games due to injury. He was sidelined for one game in 2022 with an ankle injury and missed one game last season with a hamstring injury.

If Likely misses significant time, Kolar might have an increased role. Known more for his blocking, Kolar caught nine passes last season for 131 yards and one touchdown.