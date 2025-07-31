Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions recently adjusted linebacker Alex Anzalone's contract for the 2025 season, adding $250,000 to his base salary, boosting it to $6.25 million, which they also guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

The Lions also added incentives to Anzalone's contract to increase his potential earnings for this season.

Earlier this month, Anzalone had expressed disappointment with how his negotiations with the Lions had gone.

Anzalone, 30, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. In 2024, he started in all 10 appearances, while logging the team's fourth-most tackles (63) including seven for loss.

The eight-year veteran has been a starter since joining the Lions in 2021 and has 395 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions in four seasons with the team.