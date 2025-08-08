Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Ravens rookie LaJohntay Wester not only delivered the biggest play in Baltimore's 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday's preseason opener but he called it the day before.

Wester said he predicted the 87-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

"I had a great joint practice with them a couple days ago and I came close to breaking one in practice," Wester said. "After that, I had called my dad and was just like, 'I feel one coming [Thursday].'"

In addition to his 87-yard punt return for a TD, LaJohntay Wester also led the Ravens with 41 yards receiving on two catches on Thursday. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

A rookie sixth-round pick, Wester weaved around Colts would-be tacklers after fielding the punt and then raced down the right sideline for a score. He featured some "Prime Time" elusiveness that was reminiscent of Deion Sanders, who was Wester's coach at Colorado.

Wester remembers some advice that Sanders gave him about returning punts.

"He just telling me to relax and be confident and it is my world back there," Wester said.

Wester also led the Ravens with 41 yards receiving on two catches. But his teammates were left talking about how his long touchdown return, which had been lacking in Baltimore last season.

"He definitely is going to make something happen in his league at punt return," Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell said.