HOUSTON -- Texans safety Jimmie Ward was released from jail Friday, a day after being arrested for the second time in two months.

According to the Montgomery County (Texas) Jail website, Ward was arrested Thursday on a warrant related to a felony offense.

Ward will appear in court on Aug. 13 for an information hearing, but the expectation is that the hearing will result in a reset for another appearance at a later date.

On Thursday, Ward's lawyer, Steve Jackson, told KPRC 2, Houston's NBC affiliate, that Ward was arrested because he tested positive for alcohol, which violated the condition of his bond release. And as a result, he had to spend the night in jail.

Jackson told the television station that Ward was not facing any new allegations and that Ward was not aware he could not drink alcohol.

The Texans have declined to comment.

Ward was first arrested June 12 at his home in Magnolia, Texas, on a felony charge of assaulting a family/house member, impeding breath circulation. A woman called authorities and said Ward assaulted, strangled and threatened her. An emergency protective order was filed at the woman's request. Ward was released after posting $30,000 bail.

Ward's lawyer told KPRC 2 that the case would go to a grand jury Aug. 31 and that Ward would be "vindicated."

The NFL said in June that it was aware of Ward's arrest and was in contact with the Texans. He has not yet participated in training camp after being placed on Houston's physically unable to perform list because of a foot injury.

Ward, 34, signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Texans as a free agent in 2023 after spending his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He joined DeMeco Ryans in Ryans' first season coaching in Houston after the two had worked together in San Francisco from 2017 to 2022.