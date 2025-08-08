HOUSTON -- Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday evening for the second time in two months.

According to the Montgomery County (Texas) Jail website, Ward was arrested on a warrant for a felony offense. Bail has not been set.

The Texans declined to comment.

Ward was first arrested June 12 at his home in Magnolia, Texas, after a woman said he assaulted, strangled and threatened her. An emergency protective order was filed at the woman's request.

The NFL said at that time that it was aware of Ward's arrest and was in contact with the Texans. Houston general manager Nick Caserio, asked about Ward's initial arrest on the first day of training camp, said the team would "kind of let the legal process take care of itself."

"We will work with the league. We will be compliant on our end, do the best we can," Caserio said. "Whatever the outcome is we'll handle it accordingly."

Ward was placed on the Texans' physically unable to perform list to start training camp and has not been activated.

Ward, 34, signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Texans as a free agent in 2023 after spending his first nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He came over to join DeMeco Ryans in his first season coaching in Houston, as they worked together in San Francisco from 2017 to 2022.

In 2023, Ward played 10 games and had an interception. The Texans then gave him a one-year extension in August 2024 but his season was cut short when he sustained a significant foot injury in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.