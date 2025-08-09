Xavier Legette and Rayshawn Jenkins are disqualified in preseason following offsetting penalties during the Browns-Panthers game. (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette opened the preseason Friday night with a hit that earned him a disqualification.

Actually, it was multiple hits.

The 2024 first-round pick appeared to land four swings on Rayshawn Jenkins of the Browns when an extended block on a run play against the safety went awry during the preseason opener for both teams, a 30-10 Cleveland win.

Jenkins, who ripped Legette's helmet off while the receiver continued to block after the play appeared to be over, was also disqualified.

"Panthers nation I apologize It [won't] happen again!!" Legette posted to social media after he was tossed.

Panthers nation I apologize It want happen again ‼️‼️ i appreCiate youu all🫡 — Xavier Legette (@XavierLegette) August 8, 2025

Legette, who didn't have a catch before his ejection, is coming off an underwhelming rookie season in which he had 49 catches on 84 targets and was among the league leaders in dropped passes. His rookie year was so up-and-down that the Panthers used the No. 8 pick of the 2025 draft on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who immediately assumed the No. 1 receiver role for quarterback Bryce Young.

Legette has been drawing attention off the field, however, on social media -- for rescuing a friend stuck in the mud on an ATV and for being afraid to get into the St. Croix River during a pre-training camp trip to Minnesota set up by Young and receiver Adam Thielen. He also attended the Kentucky Derby, where he met celebrity chef Guy Fieri, with whom he wouldn't share his entire recipe for raccoon.