Open Extended Reactions

Shedeur Sanders said it best in his music single: It was all "perfect timing."

Sanders made his professional football debut Friday night against the Carolina Panthers in a preseason matchup, and he didn't shy away from the moment. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, who is the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, finished the first half with two passing touchdowns.

His first touchdown came at the start of the second quarter, when Sanders connected with wide receiver Kaden Davis on a 7-yard pass.

Sanders threw his second touchdown toward the end of the second quarter, reconnecting with Davis on a 12-yard pass.

The former Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes standout completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and was sacked twice in just under three quarters of action.

Sanders' pro debut was the buzz on social media, garnering reactions from his father and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. But there were far more who were moved by the 23-year-old's NFL debut.

"That's love. ... I'm playing for a lot of people and a lot of beliefs," Sanders said after he found out the praise he received on social media.

Here's how social media reacted to Sanders' display.

Oh yeah what now! #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 9, 2025

That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

And I don't wanna hear that "It's only preseason" bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y'all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

Super happy for @ShedeurSanders! You can try to break a young fella's spirit but you can't touch his talent! Do the damn thing Shedeur!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 9, 2025

Yea 12 keep goin 🫡 — Z A Y 🖤 (@XavierWorthy) August 9, 2025

I see QB1 In Cleveland!! — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) August 9, 2025

Seen this before 😎🐅💙 https://t.co/Gn242aEcFA — Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb) August 9, 2025