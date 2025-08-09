        <
        >

          Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut sends social media into frenzy

          play
          Shedeur Sanders tosses his first NFL preseason TD (0:17)

          Shedeur Sanders ties the game with a pocket pass to Kaden Davis. (0:17)

          • Kalan HooksAug 9, 2025, 02:28 AM

          Shedeur Sanders said it best in his music single: It was all "perfect timing."

          Sanders made his professional football debut Friday night against the Carolina Panthers in a preseason matchup, and he didn't shy away from the moment. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, who is the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, finished the first half with two passing touchdowns.

          His first touchdown came at the start of the second quarter, when Sanders connected with wide receiver Kaden Davis on a 7-yard pass.

          Sanders threw his second touchdown toward the end of the second quarter, reconnecting with Davis on a 12-yard pass.

          The former Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes standout completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and was sacked twice in just under three quarters of action.

          Sanders' pro debut was the buzz on social media, garnering reactions from his father and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. But there were far more who were moved by the 23-year-old's NFL debut.

          "That's love. ... I'm playing for a lot of people and a lot of beliefs," Sanders said after he found out the praise he received on social media.

          Here's how social media reacted to Sanders' display.