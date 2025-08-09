Anthony Richardson exits the game early, and LaJontay Webster's punt-return return touchdown highlights the Ravens' 24-16 win over the Colts. (0:59)

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. returned to practice Saturday, two days after sustaining a dislocated right pinkie finger and leaving the Colts' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson took his usual workload of reps in the practice, which was comprised mostly of red zone work. But he wasn't at his best, completing just 1 of 6 attempts in the red zone snaps during an abbreviated practice.

Did the tape Richardson wore on the finger affect his throwing?

Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo was unblocked and nailed Anthony Richardson in the first quarter Thursday, knocking him out of the game. AP Photo/Nick Wass

"I don't think it's a big deal," quarterbacks coach Cam Turner said. "He looked like he was gripping it normal, [but] anytime you put something on your throwing hand, it's a little different, uncomfortable. But it didn't look any different to me."

Richardson was sacked forcefully Thursday by unblocked Ravens linebacker David Ojabo in the first quarter, leaving the smallest finger on his throwing hand bent at an outward angle as he ran off the field.

Members of the team's medical staff quickly popped the joint back into place, and Richardson began testing his ability to grip a football in hopes of returning to the game. He resumed throwing light passes on the sideline. But by then, coach Shane Steichen had made the decision to rule him out of the game, with veteran Daniel Jones finishing the first half before yielding to rookie Riley Leonard in the second half.

Anthony Richardson proof of life following Thursday's dislocated pinkie finger. pic.twitter.com/GK7XAQqOke — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 9, 2025

After the game, Richardson said the finger was "tender," adding, "it'll be a little bit more so in the morning. But I'll be good."

Richardson and Jones are in a battle for the starting QB spot.

Colts players had a scheduled day off Friday before returning to training camp on Saturday.