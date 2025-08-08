Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens because of a finger injury after being sacked by David Ojabo. (0:27)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson could return to practice as soon as Saturday after sustaining a dislocated right pinkie in Thursday night's preseason opener, multiple sources told ESPN.

Richardson was sacked forcefully by unblocked Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo in the first quarter, leaving the smallest finger on his throwing hand bent at an outward angle as he ran off the field.

Members of the team's medical staff quickly popped the joint back into place, and Richardson began testing his ability to grip a football in hopes of returning to the game. He also resumed throwing light passes on the sideline. But, by then, coach Shane Steichen had made the decision to rule him out of the game, with veteran Daniel Jones finishing the first half before yielding to rookie Riley Leonard in the second half.

Richardson underwent X-rays at halftime, which were negative, sources said.

Colts players have a scheduled day off Friday but return to training camp in Westfield, Indiana, on Saturday for the next practice. If Richardson can throw the ball effectively, he's likely to be on the field.

After the game, Richardson said the finger was "tender," adding, "it'll be a little bit more so in the morning. But I'll be good."

Less clear is how the Colts will handle their ongoing quarterback situation moving forward. They have divided starting reps mostly equally between Richardson and Jones, and Steichen had planned to give Richardson extensive playing time in the preseason opener, with Jones slated to see expanded playing time next week. But after Jones came off the bench to play the final 23 minutes of the first half Thursday, that plan went out the window.

Richardson completed 2 of 3 passes before his injury. Jones entered and completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards.