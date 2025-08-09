Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook took the field for pregame warmups, wearing his full uniform, as he normally would ahead of the team's first preseason game of the year against the New York Giants on Saturday.

He took part in the drills, even taking a snap with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 drills during the warmups. But when it came time for the game to start, Cook came out with his teammates still with some of his uniform on but with a beanie on his head instead of a helmet. He did not take a snap in the game despite coach Sean McDermott saying that he wanted him to. Cook seeks a contract extension and has not participated in the last four practices over the last six days.

McDermott said after the game that he spoke with Cook, 25, on Friday and that they had "a good conversation." During the discussion, Cook agreed to warm up with the team on Saturday but not play due to the contract situation.

"We wanted him to play. I wanted him to play, but I don't really want to go into it any further," McDermott said. "There is really no change at this point in time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today, so he warmed up, like I said, but at this point, due to the situation and position he's in, he was not willing to play, so that's where we're at. Again, it was a good conversation, but really no change overall."

Cook declined an interview when asked by ESPN after the game.

"I don't know what else he can do to show he only wants to play for the Bills. Hopefully we can figure this out and refocus all energy on bringing a Super Bowl to Buffalo," Cook's agent Zac Hiller texted when reached for comment.

When asked if McDermott expects Cook to practice this coming week, McDermott said, "Again, let's just move on. We can talk about the guys who played. I think that's the right thing to do and the fair thing to do right now. So, James's situation is James's situation and let's talk about the team."

Most of the Bills' projected starters participated to some extent in the preseason loss outside of quarterback Josh Allen and a few others that have been dealing with injuries. Running backs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson both took some snaps with the first-team offense quarterbacked by backup Mitch Trubisky.

The Bills and Cook's team have been unable to come to agreement on a new deal with the fourth year back in the final year of his rookie deal. The team extended three other members of Cook's 2022 draft class - wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford - in addition to defensive end Greg Rousseau and Allen but have not been able to come to an agreement with Cook.

General manager Brandon Beane said on WGR550 on Monday that "it takes two" to reach a deal. Beane also noted they have never had a player miss due to a contract previously in his nine years in the role, but that they would deal with it the best they can.

The running back is coming off the best season of his career, including tying a team record with 16 rushing touchdowns. He scored 18 total touchdowns after nine combined from the two seasons prior. Cook was on the field for 45.2% of the team's offensive snaps (not negated by penalty) in 2024.

"It's no different than Khalil [Shakir] being out with an ankle [Injury]," Allen said on Thursday of Cook missing practice. "Guys are stepping up, making plays. It was good for Ray [Davis] to get some of these [practice] reps and get on the same page with Ty [Johnson] again, who I think is our best third down back in the game. Just gives them a couple more opportunities. But James is who he is, and he's one of the best running backs in the league, and it'd be crazy not to say we don't want him out there. We desperately want him there with us, and hopefully something can get done."