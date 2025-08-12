Stephen A. Smith details why Josh Allen is the AFC quarterback who can do the most with the least amount of help. (0:59)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- James Cook returned to practice Tuesday amid his contract dispute with the Buffalo Bills, appearing to at least pause the star running back's hold-in.

Cook was in full uniform and began the session fully participating. He did not participate in the last four days of practice and also missed Buffalo's first preseason game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he expected Cook to return to practice earlier Tuesday, adding that "things have changed."

"We've had conversations with James," McDermott said. "Good conversations, as I've mentioned before, and the information that we're getting is that he is moving in the direction of practicing today.

McDermott declined to answer whether Cook's hold-in is officially over.

Cook, 25, took the field in full uniform Saturday and participated in pregame warmups for Buffalo's preseason opener against the New York Giants but did not play in the game.

Cook had participated in the first eight days of training camp practice and the Bills' three days of mandatory minicamp. He said after his first practice holding in that he didn't practice because of "business," a change from his previously stated stance of participating through the negotiations.

The Bills have maintained that they wanted to pay Cook throughout the offseason, with negotiations beginning early in the offseason. But the sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a new deal with the fourth-year running back entering the final year of his rookie deal.

"At the end of the day, I wish we weren't here," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on WGR550 last week. "This is my ninth season here. We've never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that, so that's disappointing for me. It's not something we want."

The Bills extended three other members of the 2022 draft class this offseason -- cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard and receiver Khalil Shakir -- in addition to defensive end Greg Rousseau.

Cook is Buffalo's lead running back, but part of a group. He was on the field for just over 45% of offensive plays last year, with Ty Johnson often coming in on late downs and Ray Davis also getting some opportunities.

Part of a Bills offense that broke a variety of records, Cook tied a team record with 16 rushing touchdowns (O.J. Simpson) in 2024 and was fifth in yards before contact per rush (3.1). He took a significant step forward during the 2024 season, doubling his total touchdowns from the previous two seasons of his career (nine) in one year (18).