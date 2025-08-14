Open Extended Reactions

Veteran guard Brandon Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has quietly retired from the NFL after 10 seasons.

"It's been something I could never dream of," Scherff told the Iowa athletics website in a story that was posted last week. "Sometimes I would tell my wife that she has to pinch me, because I'm playing a kid's game, and being able to do it as a job is pretty amazing. Now, having kids and being able to see them after games is absolutely wonderful. So I would say it's a dream come true. And I will be forever grateful to have had that chance."

Scherff, 33, is part of Iowa's 2025 Hall of Fame class and will be inducted later this month. He had been a free agent this offseason and NFL Network reported Thursday that teams interested in him had been told he was retiring.

Brandon Scherff, who played the past three seasons for the Jaguars, has retired after 10 seasons. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

Scherff, who was taken with the fifth pick in the 2015 NFL draft, played his first seven seasons with the Washington franchise, earning one first-team All-Pro nod (2020) and making five Pro Bowls.

He spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing as a free agent in 2022.

He never missed a start in his three seasons with Jacksonville despite dealing with multiple injuries, including one to his abdomen throughout the 2022 season.

He appeared in 144 games, including the playoffs, during his career and started every game.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.