ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys fear wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the third quarter of Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, sources told ESPN.

One play after a 49-yard reception, Mingo leaped for a Joe Milton III pass near the end zone and landed awkwardly. He limped to the sideline, went into the medical tent and was immediately ruled out.

After the game, coach Brian Schottenheimer said Mingo was among a number of players that will undergo more testing on Sunday. An MRI will help determine the severity of the injury, but it is possible he will need multiple weeks to get healthy, which would impact the Cowboys' decisions on the 53-man roster to start the season.

Last year, the Cowboys acquired Mingo and a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a 2025 fourth rounder from the Carolina Panthers. In eight games, he caught five passes for 46 yards, but he did not have a reception from starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the final nine games in 2024 because of a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.

Mingo had a productive offseason and had moments during training camp practices in Oxnard, California, to where the Cowboys saw a role for him as a No. 4 or No. 5 wide receiver, as well as special teams.

In 2021, former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played most of that season with a partially torn PCL but did not require surgery. Elliott played in every game that year but was forced to wear a brace that limited his explosiveness.

With Mingo's availability in question, it may help the roster chances of Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy in the roles behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin.