The Houston Texans are trading wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Texans are swapping Day 3 NFL draft picks with the Eagles and receiving tight end Harrison Bryant in the trade, sources told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

Metchie, entering his fourth NFL season, has 40 receptions for 412 yards and a touchdown in 29 games.

He missed his entire rookie season while battling leukemia after the Texans selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Metchie leads Texans receivers in receiving yards this preseason with 53 on six catches in two games.

In Philadelphia, he joins a depth chart led by star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and including Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson.

Smith and Metchie were teammates at Alabama and were members of Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship-winning team.

The Eagles wanted to make their wide receiver room even stronger and Metchie provides a different skill set than other depth players like Wilson and Ainias Smith.

