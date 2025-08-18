Browns defeat the Eagles on the road to improve to 2-0 in the preseason. (1:03)

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, days after a grand jury declined to indict him on a sexual assault charge.

The contract is a three-year, $3.018 million fully guaranteed deal, a source said.

Bond last Thursday posted a statement on Instagram indicating he plans to sign with Cleveland, shortly after it was announced that the sexual assault case against him was no-billed and he would face no further criminal charges. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, that no deal between Bond and the Browns has been finalized. Bond flew to Cleveland on Saturday evening with plans to wrap up his deal with the team, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bond was arrested in April on an outstanding sexual assault warrant and was released from the Collin County jail after posting bail of $25,000. After he was released from jail, Bond went on social media and said the accusation against him was "patently false."

He subsequently sued the woman who made the accusation against him, with his lawyers saying the sexual encounter was consensual. The lawsuit, which included a defamation claim, was dismissed with prejudice last month by the U.S. District Court in North Texas.

Bond was a highly touted prospect entering this year's NFL draft but proceeded to go undrafted following his arrest.

In his lone season at Texas in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was Bond's OC during the 2023 season.

Bond, who ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, will bring speed to an inexperienced Browns wide receiver room. Jerry Jeudy was named to his first Pro Bowl last season, but Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash, the two wideouts listed alongside Jeudy as starters in Cleveland's most recent unofficial depth chart, have a combined 53 career catches.

The news of the Browns signing Bond was first reported by Cleveland.com.