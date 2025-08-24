Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium.

Most spots on the Bills roster have been locked up since camp began, but a number of injuries will play a part in some tough decision making. The biggest question marks come at the wide receiver position -- will the team keep five or six players -- the health at cornerback and the offensive line depth as multiple promising young players missed significant time with injuries.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bills:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky

The backup battle was largely put to rest in the second preseason game with quarterback Mike White playing the entire first half with mostly the second-team offense and going 4-11 for 54 yards. White came into the game a bit behind Trubisky but is a no brainer to re-sign to the practice squad unless he finds a backup job elsewhere.

RUNNING BACKS (3): James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson

This trio is the most locked in position group on the roster. Cook signed a four-year extension to end his hold in last week, while Davis and Johnson, who Allen has continued to refer to as the "best third down back" in the league round out a strong room.

FULLBACKS (1): Reggie Gilliam

A key special teams member and part of the offense, Gilliam is back for a sixth season,

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers

Sean McDermott said that they are trying to figure out the room behind the top three (Shakir, Coleman and Palmer) and there are still some major lingering question marks. Curtis Samuel's job security is in question after missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury and then sitting out all three preseason games, including Saturday's game with an illness. Shavers had a 53-man roster worthy performance in the final preseason game.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes

Another secure group for the Bills offense with Kincaid and Knox back for another year, and the rookie Hawes joining in a largely blocking role. This is a big year for Kincaid going into his third season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Alec Anderson, Tylan Grable, Ryan Van Demark, Kendrick Green

Injuries to Grable (concussion protocol) and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf) could lead to both starting the season on injured reserve and opening up roster spots for other linemen, but Grable practiced a bit this week, so we'll give him a spot for now. This could be a room where the team ends up keeping 10 players due to the injuries or doing some roster gymnastics, with Chase Lundt a solid possibility to earn a spot after being used at guard and tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: (10): Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa, AJ Epenesa, Landon Jackson, Javon Solomon, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, DeWayne Carter, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders

There's not too many question marks when it comes to this group with six-game suspensions for both DE Michael Hoecht and DT Larry Ogunjobi opening up more possibilities for both draft picks from last year and this year.

LINEBACKERS (5): Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Shaq Thompson

Thompson ends up getting a spot over 2024 fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio as Thompson has played with the second-team defense consistently when healthy, while Ulofoshio has played late into preseason games. Andreessen is a clear backup linebacker despite a down second preseason game.

CORNERBACKS (7): Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Dane Jackson, Dorian Strong, Taron Johnson (nickel), Cam Lewis (nickel/DB)

This comes down to one big question: Will rookie Maxwell Hairston start the year on injured reserve? General manager Brandon Beane said on local station WIVB on Saturday that they are still deciding if Hairston's right LCL sprain will land him on IR to begin the season. Giving him time to heal is the decision for this projection, but whatever choice is made will impact the final spot for this group with Strong, Ingram or Jackson in jeopardy.

SAFETIES (4): Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin, Jordan Hancock

Hancock suffered a shoulder injury in the second preseason game, but he's worked to the side during practice this week and has done enough to earn a spot behind Hamlin. Despite some question marks at safety, assuming there's no trades or outside additions, Bishop will be starting alongside Rapp.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Tyler Bass , P Brad Robbins, LS Reid Ferguson

The punter competition ended before camp began and Robbins has shown more than enough to secure the starting job.