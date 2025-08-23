Tristan Cockcroft weighs in on when would be the best time for fantasy managers to draft Saquon Barkley. (1:37)

The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field (8:20 p.m., NBC).

The defending champs had some turnover on the defensive side of the ball, with key contributors such as cornerback Darius Slay, edge rusher Josh Sweat and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson all moving on. There are intriguing competitions at those spots as well as at wide receiver behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Eagles:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

The rookie McCord gets the nod over Dorian Thompson-Robinson. McKee has shown that he can step in and perform at a high level when called upon.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, Will Shipley

Dillon missed all of last season with a neck injury but has enjoyed a healthy, productive camp. Shipley has good hands and can be dangerous out in space.

FULLBACKS (1): Ben VanSumeren

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo suggested they didn't show many looks featuring VanSumeren during camp because they were open practices and they didn't want to give too much away. He should have a role in Philly's ground-heavy attack.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Darius Cooper, John Metchie III

Johnny Wilson was looking like a lock to make the team before suffering a knee and ankle injury late in camp. Cooper, the undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State, has earned a spot with his standout play during the preseason.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Granson proved a reliable pass-catcher for McKee & Co. this offseason. E.J. Jenkins would be the next tight end in.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, Drew Kendall, Matt Pryor, Myles Hinton

Depth is a question mark, with the second and third units having their share of issues during the preseason. All eyes will be on Dickerson to see how his knee holds up following meniscus surgery.

DEFENSIVE LINE (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall

Ojomo looks like a breakout candidate. The depth was stronger before they traded Thomas Booker IV to the Raiders for CB Jakorian Bennett.

LINEBACKERS (9): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Smael Mondon Jr., Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Johnson

Campbell has made splash plays every day and appears in line to start opposite Baun, though Trotter deserves playing time as well. Edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo could end up making the team.

CORNERBACKS (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jakorian Bennett, Adoree' Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Kelee Ringo

Jackson, Bennett and Ringo have all been competing for the starting spot opposite Mitchell. McWilliams, a rookie out of Central Florida, could earn a role before long.

SAFETIES (4): Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum

Mukuba dazzled in his preseason debut but injured his hamstring late in training camp. He and Brown traded reps with the starters all camp.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Jake Elliott, P Braden Mann, LS Charley Hughlett

Elliott, who was working through an undisclosed injury last season, was just 1-of-7 on field goal attempts of 50-plus yards in 2024.