Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Seahawks open the 2025 NFL regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.

While evaluating the current roster, could general manager John Schneider make another splash between now and then? No stranger to late-summer additions, Schneider and the Seahawks still have the $9 million in cash and cap space they freed up by releasing tight end Noah Fant before camp. That would be enough to add a reasonably-priced edge player (no, not Micah Parsons or Trey Hendrickson), or perhaps some lower-cost veteran depth for the offensive line. Seattle has eyed guard Dalton Risner, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Seahawks:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

There's no question about the pecking order here. Lock is the clear-cut No. 2, though the Seahawks have been planning to use Milroe in specialty packages that will allow the third-round pick to showcase his athleticism.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker III, George Holani, Robbie Ouzts

It's no longer a given that Walker will be the Seahawks' primary back. He's missed extensive time in the spring and summer with more injuries, while the ever-reliable Charbonnet has done nothing but impress Seattle's coaches. After Kenny McIntosh's season-ending knee injury, Holani beats out seventh-round pick Damien Martinez for RB3 in this projection. Ouzts, a fifth-round pick, has clearly won the fullback job.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Dareke Young, Jake Bobo

Marquez Valdes-Scantling looks like a candidate to be traded or cut. The Seahawks signed the speedy receiver to a one-year, $4 million deal ($1.5M signing bonus and another $1.5M guaranteed), but Horton, a fifth-round pick, has looked like their third-best receiver. Valdes-Scantling doesn't play special teams, and if he's no better than a WR4, Seattle might balk at paying him another $2.5 million. Complicating matters is that $1.5 million of his $2.245 million base salary is guaranteed. He has also come on of late while Horton has been sidelined with an ankle injury that doesn't sound serious. Bobo went down in the preseason finale as well. But the fact that MVS was playing in that game seems like another indication that he's far from a lock to make the team.

TIGHT ENDS (4): AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell

The Seahawks felt good enough about the strength of this position group to move on from Fant. Barner continues to look like a better receiver than anyone -- perhaps even the Seahawks -- expected when they drafted him in the fourth round last year. Arroyo, Seattle's second-round pick, has arguably been the team's most consistently impressive rookie. Saubert replaces Pharaoh Brown as the veteran blocking specialist while Russell, who has been competing with Ouzts at fullback, makes the 53 because of his special teams ability.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue, Michael Jerrell

The Seahawks upgraded at left guard by drafting Zabel in the first round, right guard Bradford is fit and playing his best football, and right tackle Lucas is finally healthy. Between those personnel boosts and the O-line-friendly scheme that new coordinator Klint Kubiak is installing, a group that has long been viewed as an Achilles' heel in Seattle could potentially be a strength. Sundell has been battling Oluwatimi at center, while Bradford has clearly beat out Haynes at right guard. Risner could be an upgrade over Haynes and the other backup guard options.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5): Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili, Mike Morris

The Seahawks are expecting Murphy, last year's first-round pick, to take a jump after a rookie season in which he was more disruptive than productive. Veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) has been on the Non-Football Injury list, and his availability for the start of the season is in question. Pili gets the nod in this projection as Hankins' fill-in, but Quinton Bohanna is also a viable option.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith

Nwosu only recently passed his physical after offseason knee surgery, so it's not clear if he'll be ready to play by the start of the season, and thus if the Seahawks will even have him on their initial 53. For that reason, Smith makes the cut in this projection -- though the Seahawks could alternatively add a veteran edge player depending on Nwosu's progress. They've kept an eye on Jadeveon Clowney and previously had strong interest Von Miller before he signed with Washington.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Patrick O'Connell, Drake Thomas

Knight has been sidelined while dealing with a knee injury and a separate, undisclosed medical issue, but Mike Macdonald has sounded optimistic about his chances of being ready by the opener. O'Connell has had a strong camp while getting extensive fill-in reps with the starters.

CORNERBACKS (5): Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Shaquill Griffin, Nehemiah Pritchett

The Seahawks brought back Griffin on a one-year, $3 million deal ($1.75 million guaranteed) to compete with Jobe for the third cornerback job, but he missed a good chunk of time while tending to a personal matter. That could make him a somewhat-expensive CB4 -- given how much would he play in that role since Nick Emmanwori will get some of the sub-package snaps. However, $1 million of his $1.74 million base salary is guaranteed.

SAFETIES (5): Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell, Ty Okada

The Seahawks didn't draft Emmanwori 35th overall with the thought that he'd challenge Bryant for a starting spot right away. In fact, they had discussions this summer with Bryant about a possible extension. The plan is for Emmanwori to play in sub packages as a big nickel, mainly lining up in the box.

SPECIALISTS (3): Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Chris Stoll

The Seahawks had to sign long-snapper Zach Triner because Stoll has been dealing with a back injury, but it hasn't sounded serious enough to threaten his availability for the start of the season.