RENTON, Wash. -- Between the on-field evidence and off-the-field comments, all indications are that Zach Charbonnet is going to have a significant role in the Seattle Seahawks' backfield this season. Some hints have been subtle while others have been obvious, and they've been mounting.

The latest came over the weekend.

Two days after Charbonnet shined in his only series of the Seahawks' second preseason game, Kenneth Walker III practiced Sunday for only the fourth time this month, prompting a question to coach Mike Macdonald about all the time he's missed between the spring and summer.

Macdonald jumped at the chance to acknowledge that while they need to preserve Walker -- ostensibly the team's starter -- they also need him to get more work than he's gotten in order to be ready to play in a new offense.

"There's a lot of walk-through reps that need to be had, but at some point, to your point, you've got to do it on the field so you feel confident to go out there and execute at a high level and play your best football," Macdonald said. "So that's something that we're working through."

While no one with the Seahawks has publicly acknowledged that the RB1 job is up for grabs, Walker's ongoing availability issues and the way Charbonnet continues to impress the organization suggests that Seattle's backfield could be more of a timeshare than a typical starter-backup arrangement.

Walker was limited during the offseason program because of an ankle injury and has been sidelined for much of camp with a sore foot.

As he's struggled to stay on the field, Charbonnet hasn't missed a day. That added some serious weight to what new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said earlier in camp when he was asked about the skills that make an elite running back.

"No. 1 is intelligence," Kubiak, who's installing a run-heavy offense, told Seattle Sports 710-AM. "No. 2 is longevity or just availability. Guys that are available for the whole game. The best backs that I've been around are super smart ... Our top two guys are doing some really good things, but Charbonnet, his mental approach to the game is extremely impressive. He does not flinch. If he ever has a question, you know you didn't coach it good enough because he is that on it. Really been impressed with him."

Walker missed six games last season with oblique, calf and ankle injuries, bringing his career total to 10 missed games since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2022. His absence last season opened the door for Charbonnet to emerge. He totaled 909 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games, averaging 4.2 yards per carry to Walker's 3.7.

The embodiment of general manager John Schneider's oft-stated desire for players who are "smart, tough and reliable," the 2023 second-round pick has missed one game in two seasons.

"Zach, he's just a stud," Macdonald said. "He's just everything you want in a person and a football player, that's him."

Cynical eyes might see comments like those from Macdonald and Kubiak as coaches publicly gassing up a backup in order to light a fire under the starter. But teammates have also praised Charbonnet for his professional approach.

"His locker is like three or four down from mine," No. 2 quarterback Drew Lock said. "There's not a time that he's not on his iPad ... He's in his book. He studies. And when you're at practice, you guys have seen it, it's 100 miles per hour 24/7, and that translates into games."

That comment came after Charbonnet kicked off the Seahawks' preseason rout over the Kansas City Chiefs by finding the end zone on the opening drive, scoring on a 15-yard run after racking up 30 yards on his first four carries.

Walker didn't play in that game, while every healthy starter on offense got at least one series after most of them sat out the preseason opener.

Earlier in camp, Walker talked about changes he made over the offseason to his eating and sleeping habits -- a health kick that comes as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. He said he's eating more of his meals at the team facility as part of a cleaner diet, and that whereas he used to stay up until 1 in the morning, he's now getting to bed by around 10 or 10:30. The added sleep and extra recovery work he's doing at home have left his legs feeling fresher.

"I definitely feel it in my performance," he said.

Walker then missed six of the first nine practices in August before returning Sunday.

When healthy, he's arguably the Seahawks' best big-play threat, with seven of his 26 career touchdowns coming from 20 or more yards out, and three on plays of at least 60 yards. His explosiveness has been on occasional display on the days in which he's practiced.

"He looks great," Macdonald said. "He's fast. He's hitting his targets, reading it out pretty well. It's exciting to have him out there. When he's been out there, he's been really good."

The obvious question is whether Walker can stay on the field. And even if he does, the Seahawks seem high enough on Charbonnet to give him more than a typical backup's share of the work.

"He just does it every day," Macdonald said. "Same person, great spirit, strong as an ox, does everything right. I mean, what do you want from a football player? Zach Charbonnet."