FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gone, and the new Aaron in charge is first-year coach Aaron Glenn. Fittingly, the Jets face Rodgers in Week 1. They will do so with one of the NFL's youngest rosters, one with a glaring need at wide receiver and depth concerns on both sides of the ball. Seventh in the waiver order, the new front office is likely to be active on the final cut. General manager Darren Mougey, already active in the trade market, will continue to explore potential deals.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Jets:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor.

The only question here is whether Taylor, who missed the preseason (arthroscopic knee surgery), is the QB2 for the opener. If there's doubt, they might have to carry a third quarterback as insurance, either Adrian Martinez or rookie Brady Cook. They waged a back-and-forth fight for the third job.

RUNNING BACKS (4): Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu

Davis (ankle) could begin the season on short-term injured reserve. Each team is allowed to have two such designations on the final cut. In that case, rookie free agent Donovan Edwards could be placed on the opening-day roster. Nwangwu sticks because of his kick return ability. When everyone is healthy, this is the Jets' deepest position.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith, Brandon Smith, Allen Lazard

Reynolds, Johnson and Lazard are replacement-level players and none of them play special teams -- hardly ideal for roster construction. Lazard, recovering from a shoulder injury, is an interesting case. He didn't have a great camp, but he has support within the organization. Jamaal Pritchett and Malachi Corley are the odd men out. Corley (2024 third-round pick) simply hasn't progressed. Pritchett pushed Gipson as the backup slot and punt returner, but a muffed punt Friday night hurt his chances.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Andrew Beck, Stone Smartt

Taylor is the present and future of the position. The second-round pick hasn't disappointed; actually, he's a better blocker than they anticipated. Ruckert worked with the starters for the entire summer, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they sought a trade partner. Ruckert was underwhelming this summer and his roster spot isn't secure. Beck's versatility (he can play fullback, too) creates roster flexibility.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Olu Fashanu, John Simpson, Josh Myers/Joe Tippmann, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Armand Membou, Max Mitchell, Chukwuma Okorafor, Xavier Newman

The Jets should have a productive line. It's about time, considering the resources they've poured into this unit. We're talking first-round picks in 2022 (Vera-Tucker), 2024 (Fashanu) and 2025 (Membou). Tippmann outplayed Myers and should win the center competition. Tackle Carter Warren (2023, fourth round) looks as if he's out of time.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson, Byron Cowart, Micheal Clemons, Jay Tufele, Eric Watts, Leonard Taylor III, Tyler Baron

This is the toughest position group to predict. The first six are locks. Beyond them, there's a lot of questions. Don't be surprised if they acquire a veteran for depth purposes. If they stand pat, Glenn is likely to lean toward young players with intriguing traits -- i.e. developmental prospects. That wouldn't bode well for veterans such as Rashad Weaver and Derrick Nnadi.

LINEBACKERS (5): Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Jamin Davis, Francisco Mauigoa

Sherwood and Williams are locked in. After them, it's tricky. Davis, a former Commanders first-round pick, appears to have the edge for the third starting spot. The depth isn't great. Sherwood and Williams need to stay healthy.

CORNERBACKS (6): Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Michael Carter II, Azareye'h Thomas, Qwan'tez Stiggers, Jarrick Bernard-Converse

They're top-heavy with Gardner, Stephens and Carter as their three regulars. Beyond them, there's a lot of green. Stiggers and Bernard-Converse have combined for only 59 defensive snaps, and Thomas is a rookie third rounder.

SAFETIES (4): Andre Cisco, Tony Adams, Malachi Moore, Isaiah Oliver

The Jets hope Cisco, eight interceptions in his last three years with the Jaguars, can be the ball-hawking safety they've lacked. Adams could get pushed by Moore (fourth round), who can play the slot, too. Rookie free agent Dean Clark played his way into the conversation.

SPECIALISTS (3): Nick Folk (PK), Austin McNamara (P), Thomas Hennessy (LS).

Folk made 50 of 52 field goals the past two seasons, but can the 40-year-old hold up for an entire year? McNamara was fantastic in the preseason, but can he do it when the lights come on? He has no regular-season experience. Hennessy, the team's longest-tenured player, is their Steady Eddie.