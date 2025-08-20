Stephen A. Smith reacts to breaking news of the Colts naming Daniel Jones as their starter and warns that Anthony Richardson's NFL career might be in jeopardy. (1:29)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Richardson arrived at Indianapolis Colts headquarters the day after the 2023 NFL draft buoyed by optimism and the confidence that comes with being the fourth selection.

The Colts were saying, both in words and actions, that they believed he would become their franchise quarterback. And when coach Shane Steichen named him their opening day starter after Richardson had played just one quarter of preseason football, the Colts seemed to reinforce that they were committed to going on an unpredictable ride with their talented but inexperienced 21-year-old draft pick.

Now, just 2½ years later, those days feel like ancient history.

The Colts on Tuesday named Daniel Jones their Week 1 starter, bringing to a conclusion a tight position battle between Jones and Richardson -- two former top-10 picks with mixed histories.

The news opens the door for Jones, the former New York Giants quarterback, to rejuvenate his career on a team with a solid roster. But for Richardson, it's a potentially devastating blow to his future with the franchise and leaves multiple questions about where he goes from here.

Colts reporter Stephen Holder and national reporter Jeremy Fowler break it down:

Anthony Richardson arrived in Indianapolis as a potential franchise quarterback, someone who could solve the team's problems at the most important position, but those hopes have yielded to uncertainty about his future with the Colts. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire

Is this the beginning of Richardson's exit from Indy?

It might be too early to say, but this certainly makes an eventual split more likely. Richardson prepared for 2025 with the expectation that it was going to be the season that dictated his future with the team. The decision to start Jones left Richardson shocked, his agent said Tuesday. Now, every potential outcome is considered to be on the table, according to agent Deiric Jackson.

"We have a lot to discuss," Jackson said.

If Richardson doesn't play this season -- Steichen was adamant that the intention is for Jones to be the permanent starter -- that means he'll be three full seasons into his career with only one season's worth of games played. This isn't the first time the Colts have turned to an option other than Richardson; they also briefly benched him in favor of veteran Joe Flacco last season before returning to Richardson two games later. It's difficult to envision the Colts making any sort of commitment to a player after twice opting to play someone else. -- Holder

What would the market be if the Colts looked to trade Richardson?

It's tricky for potential trade suitors to assess because this is so fresh, and the Colts likely want to keep him. But those consulted Tuesday night agree he would have some market.

"It's hard to say -- the play and the injuries have been bad enough that it's a hard one, but if a team had a real need and since he has plenty of team control left [under contract until at least 2026], he should have something," an AFC executive said.

Another NFL personnel administrator mentioned Trey Lance as a potential comp from a situational standpoint -- a shaky quarterback outlook after two years with the team that drafted him in the top five. Lance netted a fourth-round pick for San Francisco in a trade with Dallas. And Richardson has a higher ceiling.

But this is a supply-and-demand issue: The Saints are the lone team without a starting quarterback, and they are close to naming one. -- Fowler

How did Jones beat Richardson for the starting spot?

Steichen emphasized the decision was based more on the nuances of playing the position, like "the operation at the line of scrimmage, the checks, the protection, the ball placement, the completion percentage."

Some of those are areas where one might expect a seven-year veteran to be better than a third-year player who has played only sporadically. But in basing the decision more on those aspects and less on Richardson's proven playmaking ability, Steichen is, in effect, betting on perceived consistency over Richardson's ample potential.

But there's a reality that must be considered with Richardson: Many of the typical rules of assessing quarterbacks don't apply to him. His league-high air yards per attempt (11.4) and his rushing ability -- Richardson was third among quarterbacks in rushing yards per game -- give him higher efficiency marks than his 47.7% completion rate last season would suggest. To that end, consider: Richardson and Jones each averaged 6.9 yards per attempt last season (despite Jones having significantly more completions) and their QBRs were nearly identical. -- Holder

Did the Colts' new ownership play a role in this?

Principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has expressed faith in Richardson having a long-term future with the team, saying in a recent interview, "Where he is in his career and in his [contract] ... we still have time. He still has time to prove it."

While she never weighed in publicly on the quarterback battle, she suggested during an in-game interview during Saturday's preseason broadcast that she would defer to Steichen.

"Shane is going to have a tough decision to make, but I feel confident he's going to make the right decision," she said.

Irsay-Gordon's father, the late Jim Irsay, once mandated that former coach Frank Reich bench Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. But so far, his daughters do not seem prone to similar moves. -- Holder

Colts head coach Shane Steichen picked Daniel Jones to be the starting quarterback, ending a position battle but starting speculation that Richardson's days in Indy may be numbered. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Why hasn't Richardson been able to convince the Colts he's their future?

Injuries can't be overlooked as part of the equation. Richardson has missed 17 of a possible 34 games in his career because of injuries. It was a stated motivation for the Colts signing Jones in the first place, with general manager Chris Ballard saying Richardson hadn't proved he could stay healthy.

That dovetails into the other issues surrounding Richardson, which include a lack of consistency. Richardson briefly gained some momentum last season when he led two game-winning drives in a span of three games in late November and early December. But that momentum was stunted when Richardson missed Week 17 and 18 with back spasms.

The Colts also have asked for more consistency from Richardson in preparation and in taking ownership of the quarterback role, something Richardson said he has responded to. Steichen confirmed as much, but said he wants to see more development in that area. -- Holder

What are the Colts' options at QB2 if they move on from Richardson?

The Colts drafted former Notre Dame standout Riley Leonard in the sixth round. He figures to make the roster at final cuts as the No. 3 quarterback, but he appears to be a long way from getting consideration as a starter. Leonard has completed 19 of 36 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in two preseason games, playing almost exclusively against backups.

It's presumed the plan was to use 2025 as a developmental year for Leonard. So, in the hypothetical scenario of a Richardson trade, it's possible the Colts will look elsewhere for a No. 2 quarterback. -- Holder