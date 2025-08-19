Stephen A. Smith calls out Dan Orlovsky for his list of what it will take for Justin Fields to lead the Jets to the playoffs. (1:37)

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is quickly learning about the media and fan obsession with his team's quarterback play.

On Tuesday, Glenn sounded both amused and annoyed by the reaction to Justin Fields' two preseason performances.

"I mean, you have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays these guys get to go out there and play," the first-year coach said. "And then everything is falling down because we throw six passes [actually five, last Saturday].

"Then, I mean, he's Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes [in the first game]. So, it bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit. But the thing is, I understand it because that's the noise that happens on the outside."

The Jets, in a decades-long search for a franchise quarterback, have entrusted the 2025 season to Fields, whom they signed to replace Aaron Rodgers. His preseason opener was encouraging -- a 3-for-4, 42-yard outing against the Green Bay Packers -- but the fan base was alarmed by a poor game over the weekend against the New York Giants.

In two series, Fields completed only one of five attempts for 4 yards. In two games, he has yet to attempt a pass longer than 9 air yards, raising concerns about the downfield attack.

"We're fine with taking 8-yard completions every play if I'm being honest with you," Fields said before practice Tuesday. "Of course you want explosives, but like I said Saturday, we're not going to force the ball downfield.

"If they want to get depth on the second level, we're fine with taking the 8-, 10-yard completion, taking time off the clock and just driving down the field and having 10-to-15-play drives. It gets the defense tired. It might not be as exciting on the offensive side of the ball for the fans, but like I said, it's efficient ball."

The Jets have made it clear that they want to be a run-oriented offense. Fields factors into that as well. In fact, he scored on a 13-yard run against the Packers, the starting offense's only touchdown in three possessions this preseason.

Like other teams, the Jets haven't unveiled their true offense, which likely will feature run-pass options to maximize Fields' running ability.

On the flip side, Fields' spotty history as a passer (61% career completion rate), coupled with a lack of playmaking pass catchers other than Garrett Wilson, has sparked worry.

Not for Glenn, who insisted he's "very confident" in the passing attack. If it sputters, he believes the Jets can compensate with their rushing game. He took issue with the notion that it's a passing league.

"Who says it's a passing league?" he shot back at a reporter. "The team that won the Super Bowl, what were they in passing? Twenty-ninth. What were they in running? First."

The Philadelphia Eagles were second in rushing yards and 29th in passing yards last season.

The Jets face the Eagles on Friday night in the final preseason game. Glenn wouldn't say whether Fields will play, though it appears unlikely. A "good amount" of starters will get the night off, according to Glenn.

Meanwhile, the Jets are getting healthy on defense. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) returned to team drills Tuesday after missing various amounts of time.

Gardner's lower right leg/calf was massaged by a trainer during practice, but it was because he was kicked in the leg, according to Glenn.

"He's fine," the coach said.