Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 7 at EverBank Stadium.

The 2024 offense is back, with the biggest addition being first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan as the new No. 1 receiver for quarterback Bryce Young in his pivotal third year. Rebuilding the defense that ranked last in the NFL in most major statistical categories last season has been the biggest undertaking.

There will be as many as seven new starters, plus the return of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who missed the final 16 games in 2024 with a torn meniscus. Paring down the wide receiver group to six or seven will be the biggest challenge.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Panthers:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

A preseason muscle injury to Dalton's right arm could force the Panthers to keep Jack Plummer if the issue gets worse, but that currently doesn't seem to be a concern. For the first time since going No. 1 in 2023, there is no question that Young is the starter after winning two of his final three games last season with 10 touchdowns (7 passing, 3 rushing) and no turnovers.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne

Selecting Etienne in the fourth round out of Georgia makes veteran Raheem Blackshear a likely cut. Etienne has shown in the preseason that he is a capable option as a runner, in addition to being a returner, which has been Blackshear's primary responsibility since 2022.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., David Moore, Hunter Renfrow

This is the most improved group on the team, so keeping seven initially makes sense. If the Panthers go with six it could make coach Dave Canales' favorite, Moore, expendable with Renfrow showing he's close to the level he played in 2021 when he made the Pro Bowl with the Las Vegas Raiders. Brycen Tremayne, who's had an excellent preseason, will be a tough cut.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans

There is anticipation Tremble (back surgery) will be ready for the regular season after coming off the PUP list before the preseason finale, though he could still miss a game or two. Keeping him on the 53-man roster makes sense so she doesn't have to miss the first four games.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): T Ikem Ekwonu, G Damien Lewis, G Robert Hunt, C Austin Corbett, C Cade Mays, T Taylor Moton, T Yosh Nijman, T-G Brady Christensen, G Chandler Zavala, G Jarrett Kingston

Injuries to guards Lewis (strained shoulder) and Zavala (knee) plays a factor in keeping 10 instead of the nine predicted going into camp. The starting five returning from 2024 had a solid preseason, but the lackluster play of backups showed depth remains a concern.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): DE Derrick Brown, NT Bobby Brown III, DE Tershawn Wharton, DE A'Shawn Robinson, NT Cam Jackson , DE Jaden Crumedy

A shoulder injury that has kept fifth-round pick Jackson from making an impact means Crumedy could make it here. The biggest cut will be Shy Tuttle, who has 32 starts the past two years but little to show for it. Moving on from him will create $2.4 million in cap space that can be used elsewhere.

LINEBACKERS (10): OLB D.J. Wonnum, OLB Patrick Jones II, OLB Princely Umanmielen, OLB Nic Scourton, OLB Thomas Incoom, ILB Christian Rozeboom, ILB Trevin Wallace, ILB Claudin Cherelus, ILB Jon Rhattigan, ILB Jacoby Windmon

The release of ILB Josey Jewell (concussion protocol) at the start of camp required immediate attention, but Rozeboom has stepped up well. Depth remains a big question, particularly inside. Moving on from draft pick Bam Martin-Scott means he'll likely end up on the practice squad. It was time to move on from OLB DJ Johnson. Look for turnover beyond the starters here.

CORNERBACKS (5): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Corey Thornton

Jackson has played well enough at times to ease the concern opposite Pro Bowler Horn. Thorton's play during camp has been a big surprise, but the overall depth of this group means there likely will be turnover.

SAFETIES (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson, Lathan Ransom

The big question is how long it will take fourth-round pick Ransom to replace Scott as the starter opposite Moehrig. Also, don't rule out another experienced player being signed.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin, LS JJ Jansen

Big-legged undrafted free agent Fitzgerald out of Florida State may have solidified his spot over Matthew Wright with a 52-yard field goal in the second preseason game against the Texans. The other two spots are solid, but Carolina likely will keep an eye out for dependable veterans who end up being released.