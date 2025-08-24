The Miami Dolphins open the 2025 NFL regular season at the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Dolphins spent the offseason looking to improve their physicality at the line of scrimmage, using four draft picks on players who weigh more than 300 pounds. They also sought to alter the culture inside the locker room, cutting ties with players they didn't believe were fully bought in and installing a player-led sense of accountability and effort.

Miami's offense will largely look the same, while its defense will roll out a completely new secondary from a season ago.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Dolphins:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

Don't be surprised if Ewers usurps Wilson as the Dolphins' primary backup at some point as he noticeably closed the gap toward the end of the preseason. Considering Tagovailoa's injury history, it's good business for the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACKS (4): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II, Alec Ingold

Gordon's stock has skyrocketed after a strong preseason. And with Alexander Mattison out for the season with a neck injury, Gordon is an obvious candidate for Miami's short-yardage role. Achane picked up a calf injury midway through the preseason, and it's a situation to monitor as the team wants to be cautious with his return.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington

Hill hasn't consistently been on the practice field this offseason as he dealt with wrist and oblique injuries, but he and Waddle should still form one of the league's most potent wide receiver duos. Washington probably had the best camp of any depth receiver and earns a spot on Miami's initial roster.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner

Waller made his practice debut late in August but is expected to take over as the Dolphins' starting tight end after a yearlong retirement. Hill and Brown are proficient blockers. Conner has yet to produce in the regular season but has the most familiarity with this offensive scheme.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8): Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Austin Jackson, Andrew Meyer, Larry Borom, Kion Smith

There's an obvious name missing from this list, but for good reason. Liam Eichenberg was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of camp and could remain on it to start the season. Jackson has also missed the past few weeks of practice but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

DEFENSIVE LINE (5): Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Benito Jones, Zeek Biggers

The trio of rookies make the first cut and defensive tackle Grant, Miami's first-round pick who it took No. 13 overall, being as advertised this summer. Phillips has also turned heads and looks like a potential steal as a fifth-round pick.

LINEBACKERS (10): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Matthew Judon, Quinton Bell, Tyrel Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr., K.J. Britt, Grayson Murphy

The Dolphins' deepest position got even deeper when they signed veteran pass rusher Judon late in the summer. Miami shouldn't have any issue pressuring quarterbacks this season, and Dodson, Brooks and Gay form an underrated off-ball linebacker trio.

CORNERBACKS (5): Cam Smith, Jack Jones, Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Jason Marshall Jr.

Jones was the marquee veteran free agent addition and should start alongside Duck. Ethan Bonner's hamstring injury throws a wrench into the equation and makes him a candidate to start the season on injured reserve. Marshall's flexibility to play in the slot further cements his roster spot.

SAFETIES (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr., Jordan Colbert

Fitzpatrick solidifies what had looked like a shaky position group for Miami after the draft and free agency. Trader is a player the Dolphins really like. Colbert's strong summer should land him on the initial roster while the team waits for Ashtyn Davis to return from a lower-leg injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

Bailey beat out Ryan Stonehouse for the starting punter job while Sanders remains as the Dolphins' longest-tenured player.