FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons do not appear any closer to a contract extension than they were at the start of training camp, but coach Brian Schottenheimer is confident the Pro Bowl edge rusher will be available for the Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah's going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is," Schottenheimer said before Wednesday's practice.

Is that with or without an extension?

"I feel good that Micah's going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles," Schottenheimer said.

Parsons has not participated in a training camp practice either in Oxnard, California, or the past two days at The Star. He has been part of walkthroughs and team meetings. He mentioned at the start of camp that he was dealing with back tightness, and he received treatment for a time while in Oxnard.

The Cowboys and Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, have not had discussions on a new deal. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he believed he and Parsons came to an agreement on the framework of a deal in March, but there have been no talks since. Parsons is set to make $21.324 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

After this week and once the 53-man roster is finalized, the Cowboys have scheduled just a handful of practices to focus completely on the Eagles. When does Schottenheimer need to see Parsons practice?

"Micah's another guy, he takes great care of his body. Again, you'd like it sooner rather than later, but Micah's going to be prepared," Schottenheimer said. "I go back to the thing that each situation is different. Micah knows his body as well as anybody. The best thing of him being here is that he has been able to do some of the walkthroughs. He has been able to be in the meetings. He understands some of the calls and the different packages and stuff that we're going to use. That's a huge advantage. Then obviously the physical side of it, usually the players are the experts with where their bodies are."

Without the on-field work, Parsons could be susceptible to getting hurt, particularly with a soft-tissue injury.

"At the end of the day, you've got to change direction. You have to do things. It's not just getting on a treadmill. There has be change of direction, things like that," Schottenheimer said. "Injuries are a part of the game. Again, I have complete faith in our strength staff, our trainers and all that stuff, that they're doing the things they need to do for him to go out and perform well. Micah's obviously a pretty good football player. One thing he has not lost the ability to do is rush the passer and make plays."

The Cowboys have to make the final cut to 53 players by Tuesday. Though Schottenheimer has confidence Parsons will be available against the Eagles, his status will affect how the Cowboys put together the team, which could make them keep an extra pass rusher.

"All those things will play into things," Schottenheimer said.