Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts enter the season with a veteran roster that had minimal position battles because of the high number of returning players. They did have one battle, and it was at the most important position as Daniel Jones beat out Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting quarterback role.

Coaches believe the depth is solid and gives them a chance to compete for the AFC South.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Colts:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard

The Colts made a bold decision last week, electing to start Jones over Richardson after a close training camp position battle. They're banking on Jones having a renewal with better talent around him. But if that fails to materialize, could they reverse course and play Richardson? Indianapolis has chosen to keep three quarterbacks in recent seasons, so Leonard seems like a good bet to remain a developmental prospect on the active roster.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Tyler Goodson

Taylor and Giddens will get a majority of the work here. Giddens so far seems like a considerable depth upgrade from last year's roster and bolsters the backfield behind Taylor, who is quietly coming off the second-most productive season of his career (1,431 rushing yards). An elbow injury to Goodson might impact roster decisions at the back end of this unit, but that's still to be determined.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould

This unit lacks a superstar but might be underrated when judged collectively. The range of strengths in the group is a positive for the Colts, with Pittman, Downs, Pierce and Mitchell having vastly different skill sets. Mitchell is the biggest wild card given his stunning camp performances in 2024-25, which have yet to translate into regular-season success. Dulin and Gould should be mainstays on special teams.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory

Warren instantly transformed one of the more underwhelming tight-end units in the league into a strength when he became the Colts' first-round pick this year. This allows the remaining players to settle into appropriate roles, with Alie-Cox and Ogletree being the primary blockers and Mallory adding a second receiving threat. Jelani Woods is healthy for the first time in forever, but whether he did enough in camp to land a spot is debatable.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Braden Smith, Danny Pinter, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Dalton Tucker

There are still some unanswered questions about this group seeing how there are two new full-time starters (Bortolini and Goncalves). Will the chemistry be there from Day 1? The limited preseason action we saw from them raised some questions. Also questionable is the depth, with rookie Travis in line to be the team's top backup tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Samson Ebukam, JT Tuimoloau, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore

This group has solid starting talent and depth on the edge, with the Colts hopeful that Latu takes a big leap in Year 2 based on the promise he showed last season. Whether the same can be said on the interior is another matter. Buckner and Stewart are a fabulous duo, but the depth is very much a question.

LINEBACKERS (5): Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Joe Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake

This unit is somewhat de-emphasized in coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense, but Franklin believes he'll thrive as an enforcer. The question remains whether his eventual sidekick -- whoever that winds up being -- can create impact.

CORNERBACKS (7): Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Xavien Howard, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Chris Lammons

This number might be misleading because of the number of lingering injuries complicating roster decisions here. Ward and Moore give the Colts two standout veterans to work with, but it remains to be seen what they'll get from the 32-year old Howard. He has an impressive resume but was unsigned last season and is, at best, rusty. The Colts are still feeling the loss of rookie Justin Walley, whose promising camp ended early with a season-ending knee injury.

SAFETIES (4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott

A solid starting duo here with the newly-signed Bynum, who was consistently around the ball in training camp, and Cross, who settled in as a first-time starter last season. The depth took a big hit when seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler sustained a season-ending foot injury in the preseason. He was on track to see playing time this season.

SPECIALISTS (3): Spencer Shrader (K), Rigoberto Sanchez (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)

Spencer is the question mark here, replacing released veteran Matt Gay but having a thin resume entering his second season. He spent time on four rosters last season, but this is the first time a team has made a bigger commitment to him.