Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss time due to a leg injury he sustained Wednesday during practice, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McGary was carted off the field before the 11-on-11 portion of practice Wednesday but was not fitted with an air cast. A team spokesperson said after practice that McGary was receiving an MRI and an update would follow "at an appropriate time."

The Falcons are still determining the length of McGary's absence, but "he's out," the source told Fowler.

McGary's backup would have been Storm Norton, the Falcons' reserve swing tackle. But Norton had surgery Tuesday on his ankle and will be out for six to eight weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

When McGary left practice, he was replaced at right tackle by veteran Elijah Wilkinson, who started seven games for the Falcons at left guard in 2022.

It was not immediately known how McGary got injured. The situation happened before the Falcons began their main team practice period. The players huddled up before that portion of practice as McGary was being tended to. McGary was carted to the entrance of the building and then seemed to favor his left leg as he got off the cart with a trainer's help.

McGary, 30, is going into his seventh season as the Falcons' starting right tackle. The first-round pick from 2019 has an increased role in 2025 as the blindside protector of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

McGary signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with Atlanta earlier this month.

The Falcons travel to Dallas on Thursday for their preseason game against the Cowboys on Friday night.