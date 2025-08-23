Mina Kimes raises red flags about the Bengals' run defense and doubts it will improve significantly this season. (1:12)

CINCINNATI -- A quick stroll around the Cincinnati Bengals' locker room features a few familiarities.

The two stations for table tennis, while used sparingly immediately after practice compared to previous years, are still in the middle of the room. Quarterback Joe Burrow still has the first locker near the hallway that leads past the equipment room and opens up to the rest of the room. And as far as who is in there, it's many of the same faces, too.

After missing the postseason the past two years, the Bengals didn't make any major overhauls. Sure, there are a couple of new starters. But if this year's roster is going to be better than the one last year, it's not necessarily going to be because of massive acquisitions and big changes in the locker room.

"I feel good about where our team is at right now," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said this week. "I'm excited to get through the preseason and go play games because I see what I see in practice. I'm just really excited from top to bottom about a lot of the players that we have."

When the Bengals started the offseason, they knew there were going to be big contract decisions on three of their best players -- wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Chase and Higgins ended up cashing in, with extensions worth a total of $276 million. Hendrickson isn't practicing while he tries to get a new contract of his own. The big investment into the two star receivers ended up dictating the team's offseason plan.

"When we decided that we were going to work on the Tee and Ja'Marr pieces, that definitely had an effect on what you were able to do otherwise," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in April at the NFL league meetings.

Most of the changes were made down the spine of the field -- the middle of the offensive line and defensive line and at linebacker. However, there are just four additions who are projected to be starters in Week 1. That includes two rookies -- left guard Dylan Fairchild and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.

The biggest move that could impact the team occurred with the coaching staff. Lou Anarumo, the defensive coordinator for Taylor's first six seasons, was replaced after the defense ranked near the bottom of several categories at the end of last season. Anarumo was promptly hired by the Indianapolis Colts to be their defensive coordinator.

Al Golden, who was previously the team's linebackers coach and most recently the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, left the college ranks to take the same position with the Bengals.

Whether it was the draft or in free agency, Golden identified traits that the team's newcomers possess.

"We just we wanted a bunch of smart guys, tough guys, self-starters," Golden said. "We got a lot of leaders, a lot of captains from their respective universities or prior teams. And we think that's the recipe that we need."

Of the new defensive starters, defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and linebacker Knight are the primary additions who can help a defense that ranked 26th in the league last season in average yards per carry on first and second downs, according to ESPN Research.

The Bengals signed receivers Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Tee Higgins to contract extensions worth a combined $276 million this offseason. Jeff Dean/Associated Press

For third-year safety Jordan Battle, a major overhaul wasn't needed after last season.

"I feel like we're fine," Battle said. "Compared to last year, I feel like it's not too much of a difference. It's just about 'want to' at the end of the day. If [Golden] is going to get us in the right call, it's about us being in the right gaps and playing ball."

At least one spot remains a question mark, however. Cincinnati still has not named a starter at right guard. Cody Ford and Lucas Patrick, who signed a one-year deal in free agency, have each taken starting reps and are each battling injuries.

There's no secret that the Bengals haven't played well to start the season. Over the past six seasons, Cincinnati has a combined one win in the first two weeks of the season, the worst winning percentage during that time frame in the league.

Battle knows the formula for being better this season isn't a secret.

"Win games early, get off the field, get the ball to Joe [Burrow]," Battle said.

Defensive end Cam Sample added that this season will be a chance for the younger players on the roster, such as second-year player Kris Jenkins Jr., to ascend and show they can be big contributors.

And to those who have been around inside the locker room, that might be all that's necessary for the Bengals to be better.

"I feel like this is the best roster for the 2025 Bengals," Sample said. "We got everything we need right here."