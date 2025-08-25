Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is dealing with blood clots in his lower leg, is expected to return to practice next week, head coach Sean McVay said.

Jackson has been taking part in individual drills and jog-throughs during training camp, but he had not participated in team drills. Jackson dealt with a similar situation in 2022, when he sat out the final nine games of the season due to blood clots.

Jackson is expected to participate in the full week of work, McVay said, with practices Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and the jog-through Friday.

"He has put so much work in," said McVay on Monday. "I think he's handled it like a total stud. And I'm really happy for him that all things are pointing to him being ready to go and being able to manage this."

McVay said there has "been a lot of work behind the scenes of being educated" on how to manage the health condition and the medication needed.

"And so, he's done a lot of work," said McVay. "I think we've got a really good gauge on when those get out of his system and feel really fortunate that that's the direction that we're trending in."

McVay also said that quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with an aggravated disk in his back, was a full participant in practice again on Monday. Stafford took part in the full week of practice for the Rams last week in his return but declined to say whether he expected to be ready for the season opener against the Houston Texans.

On Monday, McVay said while he "can't see into the future," "if you just look at what the last week has entailed, feel really good" about Stafford's status.

"There's nothing that would lead me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he's not going to be ready to roll against the Texans," McVay said.

In June, McVay said Jackson told the team he was "feeling some things in his lower leg," which led to a scan that showed the issue. That day, McVay did not provide a timeline for Jackson's return, saying the focus was on Jackson having a "healthy, safe recovery."

Last week, McVay said Jackson is "in great physical and mental shape" and that the team looks forward to having him on the field "sooner than later."

Jackson started 14 games for the Rams during the 2024 season after sitting out the first two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He was also inactive for the season finale after Los Angeles clinched the NFC West.