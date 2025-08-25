Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders released receiver Michael Gallup, potentially ending his attempt at playing in the NFL following a one-year retirement.

Gallup was among six players released by the team Monday afternoon. Gallup caught just four passes for 40 yards in three preseason games, having been targeted 10 times.

Washington signed Gallup in March with both sides hoping he could resurrect his career. In six seasons with Dallas, Gallup caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns. Commanders coach Dan Quinn was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for three of those seasons.

Gallup averaged 15.6 yards per catch in his first three seasons, but 11.9 over his last three years.

In 2023 Gallup caught 34 passes for 418 yards. Dallas cut him after that season and he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders only to retire one day before training camp began.

In March, Gallup said he wasn't "in the right head space" after his release from Dallas and wanted to step away. But he said about his playing future, "There's a lot of meat on that bone."

The Commanders agreed to an extension with Terry McLaurin earlier Monday. They also have Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, rookie Jaylin Lane and last year's third-round pick, Luke McCaffrey. Veteran K.J. Osborn also remains on the roster ahead of final cuts Tuesday. That competition made it difficult for Gallup to crack the final 53-man roster.