The Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin reached agreement Monday on a three-year contract extension worth up to $96 million that will end his hold-in and get him in uniform for the regular-season opener against the Giants, agents Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McLaurin receives a $30 million signing bonus in the deal, sources told ESPN.

McLaurin and the Commanders' front office had been at odds over his value since talks began early this offseason. By getting the deal done now, the Commanders will retain their most consistent offensive player since he arrived as a third-round pick in 2019.

McLaurin, coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance, has surpassed 1,000 yards for five consecutive seasons.

He had hoped that would result in a speedy extension, but that did not come, and McLaurin expressed deep frustration during a 30-minute news conference July 15. He did not report to camp a week later and was fined for missing the first four days -- a total of $200,000. He already had been fined $104,768 for missing the mandatory three-day minicamp in June.

But after reporting, McLaurin was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury the team said had occurred late in the season. He was able to participate in voluntary workouts in the spring before skipping the OTA practice and minicamp. He was activated from the PUP list Aug. 16.

McLaurin requested a trade July 31, but that was not something Washington considered.

According to multiple reports and league sources, the name most mentioned as a guide for McLaurin's desires was Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf. After trading for him this offseason, the Steelers gave Metcalf a four-year deal worth $33 million per year with $60 million guaranteed.

McLaurin's age was an issue for Washington, according to multiple sources. He will turn 31 when the extension begins, an age when receivers typically start to decline. The Commanders are a team that places strong emphasis on analytics. Among the top 24 active receivers with the most guaranteed money, only one, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, was 30 or older upon signing.

Washington also wanted to avoid a precedent of what it saw as overpaying to retain a player, according to team sources, because it has several key players up for costly extensions or new deals next offseason: tackle Laremy Tunsil, linebacker Frankie Luvu, and potentially, corner Marshon Lattimore and receiver Deebo Samuel.

By retaining McLaurin beyond this season, the Commanders give quarterback Jayden Daniels his favorite target when the season begins. The two players developed a strong rapport in camp last season, which carried into 2024, when McLaurin finished with 82 catches for 1,096 yards. His 13 touchdowns was one less than his tally over his previous three years combined.

Daniels posted a Total QBR of 90.6 (out of 100) when targeting McLaurin. Of his 12 passes that gained 30 or more yards by wideouts, six went to McLaurin.