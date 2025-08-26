Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants will begin the season with three quarterbacks after releasing fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

DeVito burst onto the scene with three straight wins as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and embraced the nickname "Tommy Cutlets," but was the likely odd man out on the Giants' depth chart behind starter Russell Wilson, veteran Jameis Winston and 2025 first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart.

The New Jersey native was a hit among Giants fans and played in 12 career games with New York, including eight starts. He saw limited reps this summer and preseason, however.

"Tommy's done everything we've asked him to do since he's been here," Giants coach Brian Daboll said recently.

In what was his final game as a Giant, DeVito completed 15 of his first 17 passes while throwing three touchdown passes on his initial three drives Thursday against the New England Patriots. He was greeted with a nice ovation from the hometown fans who showed their appreciation for the performance and his time with the team.

"Means a lot," DeVito said after that game. "Like you said, the ovation, if I was in the stands I would be cheering for anybody who was the hometown kid, too. It was appreciated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.