KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs and Trent McDuffie, the team's top cornerback, are not expected to agree to a multiyear contract extension before Kansas City's season starts, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

During the past six weeks, the Chiefs have had several conversations in an attempt to negotiate an extension with McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro who will begin his fourth NFL season on Friday in Sao Paulo, where the Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers. McDuffie, 24, is the Chiefs' second-best defender behind pass rusher Chris Jones.

Prior to the Chiefs' practice Sunday, McDuffie acknowledged he expects to perform this season in the fourth year of his rookie contract. He is set to earn a base salary of $2,613,066.

"Moving forward now, really, it's just about the season and about [Friday's] game," McDuffie said. "I'm not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let's just go out there and have a great year."

McDuffie is coming off the best campaign of his career. He recorded two interceptions and 13 pass breakups, both career highs, along with 59 tackles, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Known for his coverage skills and durability, McDuffie played 996 defensive snaps. McDuffie was lined up fewer than 3 yards from an opposing receiver on a league-leading 63.5% of his snaps last season; that much press-man coverage was the second-highest rate by any defender with at least 250 snaps on the perimeter across the past seven seasons, according to Next Gen Stats.

"We definitely have had dialogue," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week. "He's a guy that's obviously a special player. We're going to continue that dialogue, and hopefully something gets worked out. I think things have been good. Trent is obviously going to be a priority."

In July, the New York Jets signed cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was the fourth pick in the 2022 draft, to a record-setting four-year, $120.4 million extension. A two-time All-Pro, Gardner's deal included $85.653 million guaranteed. In order for the Chiefs to sign McDuffie to an extension before this season, their deal would have needed to exceed the terms of Gardner's contract, making McDuffie the league's highest-paid cornerback.

McDuffie is the highest draft pick of Veach's tenure as GM, which began in 2017. The Chiefs in 2022 used the first of their two first-round picks following the blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade to acquire McDuffie, who has been a starter since he entered the league out of Washington.

The 2022 draft class -- featuring contributors such as McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis, running back Isiah Pacheco, safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Leo Chenal and cornerback Jaylen Watson -- helped the Chiefs further establish their dynasty. The team won back-to-back Super Bowl championships and reached the title game again last season, becoming the first repeat champion to reach the Super Bowl for a third straight time. In 10 postseason games, McDuffie has produced 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In April, the Chiefs exercised the fifth-year option in McDuffie's contract, making his 2026 salary of $13.6 million fully guaranteed.

"I love being a Chief," McDuffie said in late July. "I know the contract stuff will come."

Although Friday's game was a benchmark, Veach acknowledged the Chiefs will not be opposed to continuing their efforts to negotiate with McDuffie during this season to see if both parties can agree to an extension. If the negotiations don't progress even by next offseason, the Chiefs in 2027 could place the franchise tag on McDuffie, which would prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agency and restrict him to a one-year deal. (This year's tag for a cornerback is $20.186 million.)