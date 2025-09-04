Stephen A. Smith says that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys need to focus on "how to the handle their business." (2:26)

The NFL season is finally here as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday to kick off the 2025 campaign.

It's the first time these NFC East rivals face each other to open their season since 2000, when the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 41-14. Philadelphia has the upper hand in the matchup recently with a two-game win streak, beating Dallas by at least 25 points in each of those matchups. The Eagles have never defeated the Cowboys by at least 25 points in three straight games.

This marks the second appearance in the annual NFL kickoff game for Philadelphia, its previous coming in 2018 after its Super Bowl LII victory. The Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons in that matchup. Dallas is 1-1 in kickoff games, with its latest appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Here are notable facts behind the NFL's annual kickoff game.

How often has a defending Super Bowl champion lost?

The defending Super Bowl champion has lost just five times since 2004 when appearing in the kickoff game. In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs became the second team to appear in the game two years in a row -- the Patriots are the other. The Chiefs and Patriots are also tied for the most wins at three.

The NFL's kickoff game began in 2002 when the San Francisco 49ers faced the New York Giants. It's become a tradition ever since.

Since Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams lost in consecutive seasons, the Chiefs' narrow victory against the Baltimore Ravens last season made sure an unfortunate streak wasn't snapped.

Which teams combined for the most total points?

The Denver Broncos-Ravens matchup in 2013 includes multiple NFL kickoff game records, including the most points scored between both teams -- 76. The Green Bay Packers-New Orleans Saints matchup in 2011 also included 76 total points.

Denver defeated Baltimore 49-27 behind a huge game by Peyton Manning. The quarterback threw for 462 passing yards and seven touchdowns, both records for the opener. Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco set a record himself too. He had 62 passing attempts, the most ever in a kickoff game, but just 34 completions along with 362 passing yards and two touchdowns and interceptions each.

Which team produced the most total offense?

In a Foxborough, Massachusetts, meeting, Kansas City came out on top against New England to open the season in 2017. The Chiefs compiled 537 yards on offense, the most of any NFL kickoff game, in a 42-27 win.

Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill had seven receptions for 133 yards and a score. Kareem Hunt ran for 148 yards, the most rushing yards in any NFL kickoff game.

Playing in his 18th season, Tom Brady struggled with 267 passing yards and no touchdowns.

When was the last time a defending Super Bowl winner wasn't featured?

Since 2002, each NFL kickoff game has included the reigning Super Bowl champion except in 2019.

The NFL opted for a classic matchup to kick off its 100th anniversary season as the Green Bay Packers faced the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The meeting had all the history but lacked points on the board.

The Packers won 10-3 in a game that included just one touchdown -- an 8-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Jimmy Graham -- and 467 yards. Next year's matchup featured the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl the season prior.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.