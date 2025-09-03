Stephen A. Smith discusses how far he believes Josh Allen can take the Bills. (0:47)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Khalil Shakir had his signature big, bright smile on his face as he opened the van door. Inside the vehicle, 19 dogs were waiting as Shakir arrived to save them from being euthanized.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver helped local rescue, Nickel City Canine Rescue, with a transfer of dogs from Clarke County Animal Shelter -- who has to euthanize dogs when space is needed.

The fosters who work with Nickel City Canine Rescue selected 19 dogs that they were able to save. It is the same shelter that the Shakirs' dog, Missy, was rescued from by Nickel City, and then adopted by the family last year.

This was not the first time that Shakir and his wife, Sayler, assisted with a transport, including helping save 26 dogs in May. They have also been active in helping with dog rescues and animal welfare, especially in the western New York community.

The video of the transport that went viral came just a day after the Shakir Family Foundation held a large pet adoption event Saturday. Eight local rescues took part in the event, with a variety of Bills players attending in support, along with many members from the community. Eighteen dogs from Nickel City were adopted at the event.

It was mentioned to Shakir at the event that the transport of dogs was coming in the next day.

"[Shakir's] eyes lit up! He said he would love to come help again," a representative for Nickel City Canine Rescue said in an email.

The fourth-year wide receiver was also accompanied to help with the transport by his mother, Mona, and two best friends.