The Philadelphia Eagles made a strong push to trade for Micah Parsons this summer, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia called Dallas to try to acquire Parsons, but the Cowboys had no interest in trading the two-time All-Pro pass rusher within their own division -- especially to the rival Eagles, sources told Schefter.

After months of failed negotiations on a long-term contract, the Cowboys ultimately traded Parsons last week to the Green Bay Packers, who then signed the four-time Pro Bowler to a record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles host the Cowboys in the NFL regular-season opener Thursday night.