SEATTLE -- The Seahawks and right tackle Abraham Lucas have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46 million extension, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

By giving Lucas a new deal, the Seahawks are making a bet on the health of his surgically repaired knee and a rare reinvestment in one of the key pieces of their offensive line.

Lucas, 26, flashed dominance as a rookie in 2022 after the Seahawks drafted him in the third round. But he has been limited to 13 games over the past two seasons because of a knee injury that required surgery in January of 2024 and, as he described it, "a long and painful process" to return to the field.

In a clear sign that his knee has turned a corner, Lucas didn't miss a single practice in training camp, nor did he sit out any of the spring practices that were open to reporters.

Lucas becomes only the second offensive lineman the Seahawks have drafted since general manager John Schneider arrived in 2010 to receive an extension to his rookie contract (Justin Britt in 2017 is the other). At $15.33 million per year, Lucas will rank 13th among NFL right tackles in annual average.

Lucas was part of a 2022 Seahawks draft class that produced starters with each of its first six selections. Those players are all now eligible for extensions, and Schneider hinted recently that one could be in the works. The Seahawks had talks with another member of that class, safety Coby Bryant, but have been unable to agree to a deal.

